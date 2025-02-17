Jags eager to make another postseason push

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) makes contact for a base-hit in an area game against Hewitt-Trussville at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Spain Park High School softball team has been one of the top programs in Alabama for over a decade, and the Jags will look to continue performing at that level in 2025.

The Jags saw their journey conclude with a state tournament appearance last spring, and they are hoping the experiences gained from that will benefit them this time around.

“This team is excited about the upcoming season,” Spain Park head coach Allyson Ritenour said. “They have worked extremely hard during this preseason. They are a very motivated group of individuals.”

Experience is something Spain Park possesses plenty of entering this season, after having some young players be forced into the lineup in recent years.

“One of our strengths right now is that a majority of our players have competed at the varsity level and are returning this year with more experience,” Ritenour said. “Having a competitive schedule over the past few years has helped them develop and learn what it takes to compete at a high level.”

There are three seniors on this year’s team, leading the charge to establish the culture and expectations for the upcoming season.

Charlee Bennett is a middle infielder who has signed to play at UAB. She has been an integral part of the Jags’ attack for several seasons now, and possesses the offensive and defensive instincts to be elite.

“She is so much fun to coach because she brings such positive energy and passion to the game,” Ritenour said.

Tatum Lasseter returns, as does Nylah Cottrell. Lasseter was a key hitter in the lineup last season and will be yet again. Cottrell is an outfielder who will get a chance to show off her strength and skill set this year.

“They have really embraced each other and have taken ownership of our team’s culture,” Ritenour said. “One of our biggest focuses this offseason was our approach to hitting as well as being more consistent and intentional with our training.”

There are several other players back this spring that will look to take the next step forward. Sophomore pitcher Jaley Young will be a reliable presence in the circle, while junior infielders Allie Whitaker, Klara Thompson and Teagan Huey are all back. Sophomore outfielder Reagan Roberts and eighth grade catcher Chloe Wade will be key players as well.

Abby King is a sophomore outfielder and pitcher who moved to Spain Park this school year.

Ritenour said the execution up and down the lineup, along with the team’s pitching depth, will be critical factors to the team success this year. She also wants to use the early portions of the season to ensure that her players get opportunities to succeed and grow in a variety of situations.

Spain Park opened the season at the Red & Blue Classic, hosted by Vestavia Hills. The Jags host their own tournament, and play in other tournaments hosted by Wetumpka, Auburn, Central-Phenix City and Hoover.

The Jags play in a Class 6A area featuring Chelsea, Pelham and Helena. They also have regular season matchups against Hoover, Jasper, Vestavia Hills, White Plains, Thompson, Austin, Helena, Springville, Hewitt-Trussville and Moody.