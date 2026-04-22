Jags begin baseball playoffs Friday

× Expand Spain Park pitcher Ryne Paquette (23) throws a pitch during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

It's playoff time for the Spain Park High School baseball team.

After winning Class 6A, Area 7 in the regular season, the Jags will host McAdory in the first round of the state playoffs this weekend in a best-of-three playoff series.

Spain Park will play a doubleheader at home against the Yellow Jackets. The first game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the second game to be played approximately 30 minutes following the first.

If a third game is needed to decide the series, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spain Park enters the playoffs having won 18 of their last 19 games. The Jags have a 27-7 overall record, while McAdory enters the series as the Area 8 runner-up with a record of 13-18.

The winner of the series will play the winner between Benjamin Russell and Brookwood in the second round next week.

Weather could be a factor this weekend, with rain in the forecast at times Friday and Saturday. For any potential updates on the schedule, stay tuned to the Spain Park Baseball X page.