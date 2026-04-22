Jags begin baseball playoffs Friday

by

Spain Park

It's playoff time for the Spain Park High School baseball team.

After winning Class 6A, Area 7 in the regular season, the Jags will host McAdory in the first round of the state playoffs this weekend in a best-of-three playoff series.

Spain Park will play a doubleheader at home against the Yellow Jackets. The first game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, with the second game to be played approximately 30 minutes following the first.

If a third game is needed to decide the series, it will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spain Park enters the playoffs having won 18 of their last 19 games. The Jags have a 27-7 overall record, while McAdory enters the series as the Area 8 runner-up with a record of 13-18.

The winner of the series will play the winner between Benjamin Russell and Brookwood in the second round next week.

Weather could be a factor this weekend, with rain in the forecast at times Friday and Saturday. For any potential updates on the schedule, stay tuned to the Spain Park Baseball X page.