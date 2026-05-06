Jags baseball set for semifinal series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball The Spain Park High School baseball team swept Benjamin Russell in the second round of the state playoffs. Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball.

The Spain Park High School baseball team is hitting the road this week, looking to continue its electric run in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Jags will play at Gulf Shores in the 6A quarterfinals this weekend, with a doubleheader set for 5 p.m. to begin the series. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 1 p.m.

Spain Park fans are encouraged to wear black on Friday in Gulf Shores.

The winner of the series will face either Chelsea or Northridge next weekend in the semifinals.

Spain Park swept Benjamin Russell in the second round of the 6A playoffs, winning 2-1 and 14-0 last Thursday.

In the opener, Houston Holmes was stellar, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on four hits with four strikeouts. Slade Bounds had two hits including a home run. Cason Weidman got the final two outs, before the Jags walked it off in the bottom of the seventh, as Rhys Jones scored on a passed ball.

In the nightcap, Hudson Franks dominated, pitching four innings and allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts. Ryne Paquette went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Will Jacobsen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Barrett Price drove in two runs.