Jags baseball set for second round

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park infielder Connor Greb (3) celebrates with his teammates during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026 at Jaguar's Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Spain Park High School baseball team will remain at home this week for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The No. 2 Jags will host Benjamin Russell this week in a best-of-three series. The series will begin Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a decisive third game is necessary, it will be played at 6 p.m. Friday.

Spain Park swept McAdory in the first round last week, while Benjamin Russell swept Brookwood. The winner of the series will take on the winner between Stanhope Elmore and Gulf Shores in the quarterfinals.

The Jags have lost just once since March 13 and carry a 29-7 record into this weekend's series.