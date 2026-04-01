Jags baseball riding hot streak

× Expand Spain Park second baseman Michael Johnson (8) throws the ball during a game between Spain Park and John Carroll on Tuesday March, 17th, 2026 at John Carroll High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School baseball team is off to a strong start in the 2026 season.

The Jags are rolling, with a 22-6 record through the end of March. The Jags have wins over Hartselle, Briarwood, Daphne, Gardendale, Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Opelika, Oak Mountain, Chelsea and several others.

Spain Park ended March on a hot streak, riding a 13-game winning streak heading into the regular season's final month.

The Jags wrapped up the month with an impressive 13-3 win over Chelsea on Tuesday. Slade Bounds had two hits, including a triple, with three runs batted in. Evan Taylor also knocked in three runs, hitting a double. Rhys Jones had a double, two RBIs and four runs scored in the contest.

Joe Cross and Barrett Price each tallied an RBI.

Houston Holmes got the start on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing three unearned runs. He surrendered just one hit and struck out seven. Michael Johnson threw the final inning of the game.

Spain Park will look to make its push toward the area title in the month of April, competing in an area with Chelsea, Pelham and Helena.