Jags baseball, girls soccer win playoff games

× Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith (far right) observes from the dugout during a game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park on Friday, Mar. 20, 2026 at Jaguar's Baseball Field in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong.

The Spain Park High School baseball team is off and running in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Jags, which finished the season ranked No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, dispatched of McAdory in a sweep. Spain Park won 12-2 and 12-0 last Friday.

In the first game, of the series, the Jags finished things off in five innings to enact the 10-run rule. Ryne Paquette's sacrifice fly made it a 10-run edge and ended the ball game.

Evan Taylor led the offense with a double, a home run and four runs batted in. Paquette tallied three hits and two RBIs in the game.

On the mound, Houston Holmes threw all five innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

Spain Park also finished the second win in five innings, rolling to a 12-0 victory. All nine of the Jags' hits were singles in the game, with Connor Greb, Joe Cross and Taylor all tallying a pair of hits. Greb and Taylor drove in two runs each, with Brodie Bragg also knocking in a pair.

Hudson Franks threw three scoreless innings, while Brody Smith threw the final two frames.

The Jags will head to Benjamin Russell for the second round of the playoffs, with a doubleheader slated for Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Friday at 6 p.m.

Spain Park's girls soccer team has also begun postseason play, beating Helena 3-1 last Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.