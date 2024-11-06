Get To Know: Jags volleyball player Reagan Gilbert

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Spain Park’s Reagan GIlbert (10) bumps the ball during a game against Chelsea on Sept. 17.

Reagan Gilbert is a senior at Spain Park High School. Gilbert recently finished her senior volleyball season.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about volleyball?

A: My favorite thing about volleyball is just the people I get to meet. I love my team and my coaches and, if I wouldn't have played volleyball, it's very unlikely I would have met them.

Q: What’s your first distinct memory that involves volleyball?

A: My first distinct memory of volleyball is when I was around 8 [years old] and my neighbor, who was three years older than me, was doing some passing drills with me. And, at this point, I'd never touched a volleyball in my life, and, probably, the first time I heard about volleyball. But, when we started doing that, I was like, ‘OK, yeah, I want to do this for a while.’

Q: If you could have any meal right now, what would it be?

A: If I could have any meal right now, it would have to be a bowl of fruit. I love fruit, any fruit. Strawberries, bananas, pears, plums, peaches, mangoes — you name it, I'm game.

Q: What’s the best thing about your school team?

A: The best thing about my school team is, honestly, just the culture that we built and how close we are this year. I mean, I love these girls with all my heart, and I think everybody else could say the same.

Q: What are you planning/hoping to do beyond high school?

A: Currently, my plans for after high school, I'm gonna go play beach volleyball at Missouri State and, hopefully, do something with pediatric oncology.