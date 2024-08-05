PHOTOS: Jags kick off fall practice

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park Football Scenes from Spain Park High School's football practice on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Spain Park High School. Photo by Todd Lester. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School football team began its fall preseason practice slate Monday afternoon.

The Jags are looking to build off a strong 2023 season, in which they won seven games. Spain Park drops down to Class 6A this season following the latest round of AHSAA reclassification.

Here are a few photos from the first day of practice. Spain Park begins the season at home Aug. 23 against Sparkman.

Hoover began practice last week after not taking an official spring period.

Be sure and follow all of our high school football coverage through our Under the Lights channels, by clicking this link.