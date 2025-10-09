Football Friday: Jags head to Chelsea

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Friday means gameday for the Spain Park High School football team.

Under the Lights has you covered all season long from Hoover, Spain Park and the other nine high school football teams across the coverage area.

Hoover played Thursday evening and Spain Park travels to Chelsea on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chelsea. This link will take you to a preview of all the local games this week.

Spain Park (4-2) at Chelsea (5-1)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 10

: Friday, Oct. 10 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Spain Park blew out Pelham 42-7; Chelsea shut out Chilton County 30-0.

What to watch: This game was the start of a Chelsea slide to end last season, and the Hornets hope history does not repeat itself this time around. The winner of this game will be in a great spot when it comes to securing a playoff berth, while the loser will still have some work to do in the final few weeks of the regular season. Spain Park is prolific in the passing game with quarterback Brock Bradley leading the charge. Meanwhile, Chelsea runs the ball at an elite level with Chase Malone, Morgan Barnes and Adam Wheeler all garnering significant carries each week. It will be interesting to see which strength prevails.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Chelsea 31-3 on Oct. 10, 2024. Spain Park has won all five previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Calera, while Chelsea heads to Helena.

