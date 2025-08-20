Countdown to kickoff: Spain Park LB JD Bonamy

1 of 3
Photo by David Leong
Spain Park linebacker JD Bonamy (11) breaks up a pass to Russell County wide receiver Denver Harper (1) during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Russell County on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.
2 of 3
Spain Park defensive lineman Aden Walker (9) and linebacker JD Bonamy (11) tackle the Chilton County ball carrier during a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School. Photo by Richard Force.
3 of 3
Photo by Todd Lester
Spain Park DB Brayden Matherson (0) and Spain Park LB JD Bonamy (11) tackle Helena RB Domynyck Santiago (5) during a game between Spain Park and Helena on Friday, Sept.13, 2024, at Husky Stadium in Helena, Ala.
There is now one day remaining until the Spain Park High School football team kicks off the 2025 football season.
Spain Park linebacker JD Bonamy is the final featured athlete in our Under the Lights countdown to kickoff series, as the Jags open up play Friday night on the road at Sparkman.
Bonamy is a senior linebacker that will be one of the leaders of a young Jags defense this fall. He will be looking to help the team to a similarly successful campaign after reaching the Class 6A quarterfinals last year.
Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine.
Under the Lights covers Spain Park among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.
