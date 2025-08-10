Countdown to kickoff: Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park Head coach Tim Vakakes during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

As of Monday, high school football is 11 days away for Spain Park.

Here is a snippet of our preseason conversation with Jags head coach Tim Vakakes, who lauds his coaching staff and how his team will find its strengths this season.

×

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Spain Park among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.