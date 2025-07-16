Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Jags' 2025 schedule

× Expand Spain Park runs onto the field before a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Thursday marking 36 days until kickoff for Spain Park.

The Jags will take to the road to begin the season, as they head to Sparkman to start the season against a Class 7A foe.

Here is the full schedule for the Spain Park varsity football team this fall.

Aug. 22: @ Sparkman

Aug. 29: vs. Hoover

Sept. 5: OPEN

Sept. 12: vs. Helena*

Sept. 19: @ Benjamin Russell*

Sept. 26: vs. James Clemens

Oct. 3: vs. Pelham*

Oct. 10: @ Chelsea*

Oct. 17: @ Calera*

Oct. 24: vs. Chilton County*

Oct. 30: vs. Gardendale

* Region game

