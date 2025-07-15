Countdown to kickoff: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park Quaterback Brock Bradley (5) during a game between Gardendale and Spain Park High Schools on Friday, November 1st, 2024, at Gardendale High School, Driver Stadium in Gardendale Ala. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by David Leong Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) looks for a receiver during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Spain Park and Russell County on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park QB Brock Bradley (5) attempts a pass during a game between McGill-Toolen and Spain Park Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium. × 6 of 8 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) looks for a receiver during a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 7 of 8 Expand Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) throws a pass during warmups before a game between Spain Park and Chilton County on Friday, Oct. 24, 2024, at Chilton County High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) tosses the ball to running back CJ Cowley (26) during a game between Spain Park and Calera High Schools on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, Ala. Prev Next

Wednesday marks 37 days until the Spain Park High School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley leads his team onto the field Aug. 22, as the Jags play at Sparkman to begin the year.

Bradley is the reigning All-South Metro Player of the Year and is looking to back up his stout 2024 campaign. The Clemson commit enters his final season looking to help the Jags back up their 12-1 season last fall.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to Hoover Sun and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Spain Park among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

51 days: Vestavia Hills QB Charlie Taaffe

50 days: Chelsea RB Chase Malone

49 days: John Carroll WR/DB Jackson Rankin

46 days: Hewitt-Trussville RB Deuce Alston

45 days: Hoover WR Jonah Winston

44 days: Mountain Brook RB Stuart Andrews

43 days: Vestavia Hills OL Caleb Boylan

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

39 days: Homewood QB Kaleb Carson

38 days: Clay-Chalkville QB Aaron Frye

37 days: Spain Park QB Brock Bradley