Countdown to kickoff: Check out Jags' 2026 schedule

July 6 marks 45 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Spain Park will open the season in 46 days, as the Jags head to Sparkman on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, Hoover Sun and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here is an early look at Spain Park's 2026 schedule, as the Jags are back in the state's largest classification.

Aug. 21: @ Sparkman

Aug,. 28: vs. Bessemer City

Sept. 4: vs. Oak Mountain*

Sept. 11: vs. Thompson*

Sept. 18: @ Vestavia Hills*

Sept. 25: OPEN

Oct. 2: @ Prattville*

Oct. 8: vs. Tuscaloosa County*

Oct. 16: @ Hoover*

Oct. 23: @ Hewitt-Trussville*

Oct: 29: vs. James Clemens

* Region game