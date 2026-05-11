Jags move on in baseball playoffs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball The Spain Park High School baseball team beat Gulf Shores in the Class 6A quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo courtesy of Spain Park Baseball.

Spain Park High School's baseball team advanced to the Class 6A semifinals with a three-game quarterfinal series victory over Gulf Shores, winning Games 1 and 3.

Spain Park opened the series last Thursday with a 3-1 victory behind a strong pitching performance from Houston Holmes, who worked six innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run while striking out four. Cason Weidman closed out the final inning without allowing a hit or run. Connor Greb led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a walk.

Evan Taylor added a double and two RBIs, Joe Cross doubled and scored, and Barrett Price contributed a hit and a run scored. Brodie Bragg also doubled in the win.

Gulf Shores evened the series Saturday morning with a 2-1 victory in the second game in eight innings. John Will Nix started for Gulf Shores and worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out eight before Trendon Beebe earned the win in relief, tossing 1 1/3 innings.

Hudson Franks started for Spain Park and took the loss, going seven innings and allowing three hits and two runs while striking out five. Brody Smith tossed the final inning in relief. Taylor hit a home run for Spain Park and doubled as well, accounting for the Jaguars' lone run. Rhys Jones was hit by a pitch and swiped a stolen base, and Connor Greb reached base with a hit.

Spain Park left no doubt in Game 3, rolling to a 13-0 victory to claim the series. Connor Dabbs earned the win, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing just two hits while striking out two.

Colin Woodward added a clean inning of relief. Michael Johnson led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance that included two runs scored, five RBIs and two doubles. Jones went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Price went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a double.

Spain Park moves on to host Northridge this week in the Class 6A semifinals.