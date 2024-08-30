Late TD lifts Jags to thrilling rivalry win over Bucs

× 1 of 25 Expand Spain Park receiver Corey Barber (17) outruns everyone on his way to a Spain Park touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 2 of 25 Expand Spain Park defensive back Hagen Holley (2) brings down a Hoover ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 3 of 25 Expand A Spain Park player blocks a PAT attempt during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 4 of 25 Expand Members of the Spain Park band prepare to perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 5 of 25 Expand Members of the Hoover band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 6 of 25 Expand Hoover running back Keilan Jefferson (12) reaches the ball across the goal line during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 7 of 25 Expand Hoover wide receiver Ar'Mari Towns (7) pulls in a touchdown catch during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 8 of 25 Expand Hoover inside linebacker Cameron Torbor (5) puts the clamps on Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 9 of 25 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) is brought down after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 10 of 25 Expand Hoover wide receiver Jonah Winston (4) attempts to evade Spain Park defensive back Carter Holloway (4) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 11 of 25 Expand Spain Park coach congratulates his team after a touchdown during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 12 of 25 Expand Hoover running back Jacorrey Hayes (23) sprints down the sideline after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 13 of 25 Expand Hoover quarterback Mac Beason (15) is tackled by Spain Park defensive lineman Landon Johnson (99) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 14 of 25 Expand Hoover wide receiver Avery Crawford (3) looks for running room after a catch during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 15 of 25 Expand Hoover offensive lineman Trot English (62) heads to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 16 of 25 Expand Hoover quarterback Mac Beason (15) looks downfield for an open receiver during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 17 of 25 Expand Spain Park linebacker JD Bonamy (11) and Spain Park linebacker Christian Smith (5) team up to bring down a Hoover ballcarrier during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 18 of 25 Expand Hoover running back AJ Allen (28) escapes a tackle during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 19 of 25 Expand Members of the Spain Park band perform during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 20 of 25 Expand Spain Park players line up prior to taking the field during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 21 of 25 Expand Spain Park quarterback Corey Barber (17) is brought down after a short gain by a Hoover defender during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 22 of 25 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) is upended by Hoover defenders during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 23 of 25 Expand Spain Park wide receiver Mitchell Frazer (7) is brought down after a catch by Hoover outside linebacker Dylan Bunkley (3) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 24 of 25 Expand Spain Park defensive lineman Aden Walker (9) loses his helmet while tackling Hoover running back Jacorrey Hayes (23) during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson × 25 of 25 Expand Hoover Senior Cheerleaders on Senior night at a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, Friday, August 30, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson Prev Next

HOOVER – Corey Barber’s eyes lit up when he saw the play signaled in from the sidelines.

Barber and Spain Park High School quarterback Brock Bradley had already formed a lethal duo all night long, but one more play needed to be made.

Bradley floated the perfect pass, and Barber hauled it in for a 9-yard score with 50 seconds remaining to lift Spain Park to a wild 39-37 win over Hoover on Friday night at the Hoover Met.

“I knew I had to make the most of the opportunity,” Barber said.

He certainly did that. Barber was seemingly unstoppable, as he hauled in nine passes for 219 yards, including an 87-yard score in the second quarter.

“I’m telling you, he’s a special one,” Bradley said of his preferred wideout.

Bradley willed Spain Park to a 2-0 start on the year and to the Jags’ first win over their rival since 2015. The junior quarterback and recent Clemson commit was on point most of the evening, completing 18-of-25 passes for 333 yards and three scores.

“It means so much, man,” Bradley said of the win. “Taking this city back, it’s what I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

Spain Park can certainly lay claim to the city’s bragging rights for this night, at least. Especially after the Jags emerged on top following the fourth quarter bonanza of touchdowns.

The two teams combined for five touchdowns in the final quarter, four of them in the final six minutes, as the momentum swung back and forth.

Hoover tied the game at 27-27 early in the fourth on ArMari Towns’ 13-yard reception from Mac Beason and ensuing two-point conversion. Beason had a stellar night on the stat sheet, going 20-of-30 through the air for 294 yards and a pair of scores.

James Bryant, last week’s Hoover hero, broke the tie with 5:59 left on a 49-yard field goal.

Spain Park responded, as Dakarai Shanks punched one in from six yards out to put the Jags back in front 33-30. Shanks would finish the night with 60 yards on 14 carries. Hoover wasted no time in wresting the lead back, as AJ Allen scored on a 9-yard run to give the Bucs the 37-33 edge with 2:29 left.

“It’s high school football at its finest,” Hoover head coach Chip English said. “It was exciting. I just wish we could’ve finished it.”

Then, the Jags embarked on a two-minute drill that they are quite comfortable running. Bradley scrambled to pick up a fourth-and-11 near midfield, and two Barber connections later, found himself celebrating the game-winning touchdown.

“There’s no quarterback in the country I’d rather have behind center than Brock Bradley,” Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said after the game.

Vakakes downplayed the importance of this particular win, even though it is only Spain Park’s third ever in a series that dates back to 2002.

“I’m not worried about that. It’s a new day on Jaguar Drive, I don’t care about streaks,” he said.

Vakakes credited his defense for stepping up when it counted, tackling Beason a yard shy of the first down on the Bucs’ final play of the evening.

“That defense was on the field a long time. We had some guys injured and go out and they had to come back in,” he said. “David Bush and the defensive staff did a great job, kids made plays when it matters. In games like this, the toughest team is going to win.”

The Jags opened up a 20-6 lead early in the second quarter, thanks to three straight touchdowns, but Hoover refused to make it easy.

Hoover jumped ahead quickly, as Beason hit Avery Crawford in stride for a 47-yard touchdown on the Bucs’ first drive.

The Bucs kept the momentum, as Pa Drammeh sacked Bradley to thwart the Jags’ opening possession.

But the Jags made their own defensive momentum play, as Aden Walker came up with a strip sack and fumble recovery.

Spain Park capitalized, reaching into its bag of tricks to make it happen. Bradley swung a backward pass out to Mitchell Frazer, who lofted one 17 yards to CJ Cowley, who made a diving catch in the end zone for the score. The Jags took a 7-6 lead with a successful point-after attempt.

The Jags quickly extended their lead, as Hoover muffed the ensuing kickoff to give the ball right back. Two plays later, Bradley found Connor Greb on a wheel route for the 18-yard score and a 14-6 lead.

Bradley made another big play early in the second quarter, hitting Barber on a short crossing route. The speedster took it the rest of the way for an 87-yard touchdown and a 20-6 lead for Spain Park.

Hoover responded with a 12-play, 73-yard drive, that ended with a JR Mosley 1-yard touchdown plunge to cut it to 20-12.

In the third quarter, Payton Wood gave Spain Park a cushion once more, as he intercepted a pass and took it 70 yards to the end zone for the score. Hoover’s Keilan Jefferson scored on a 2-yard run later in the third to set up the fourth quarter fireworks.

Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play next week with a trip to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. Spain Park takes an open date.

“You regroup,” English said. “We’ve been in two battles, so we’re going to be tested. Everything is still in front of us and we’re going to after it.”

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.