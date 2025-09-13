Jags race past Helena

× 1 of 33 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (5) during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 2 of 33 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park defensive back Joe Cross (19) with a crushing tackle during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 3 of 33 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park defensive back Xander McClure (10) during a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo by Shawn Bowles × 4 of 33 Expand Shawn Bowles Spain Park warms up prior to a game between Spain Park vs Helena on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL. HOOVER - The Spain Park High School football team’s passing attack wasted no time seizing control on Friday night.

Quarterback Brock Bradley and wide receiver Kena Rego connected for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and the Jaguars stormed to a 31-0 halftime lead on their way to a 38-14 victory over visiting Helena in a Class 6A, Region 3 tilt.

Bradley, a senior, was sharp from the opening snap. He completed his first 11 passes and finished 18-of-24 for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Rego proved to be his favorite target, hauling in four receptions for 122 yards and two scores — all before halftime.

“The execution was very efficient,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “With Brock Bradley, our coaching staff, the offensive line, there is a lot of consistency in what we do. It was really good to see Brock start fast and see the receivers make plays.”

The Jaguars (2-1, 1-0 in region) struck on their opening drive when Bradley hit Rego in stride on a corner route up the seam for a 31-yard touchdown at the 8:45 mark of the first quarter. Just three minutes later, the duo hooked up again, this time for 38 yards after a botched Helena punt attempt set Spain Park up with prime field position.

“We’ve been training our butts off and it showed up tonight,” said Rego on his chemistry with Bradley. “Those plays couldn’t have happened without my quarterback and O-Line. I saw the ball in the air and I just went and grabbed it.”

Bradley added his third touchdown pass early in the second quarter, finding Mason McClure for a 22-yard strike that pushed the lead to 21-0. The Jaguars’ ground game then joined the fun, with Hudson Hibbard capping a drive with a short touchdown run at the 4:57 mark of the quarter. A 27-yard field goal by Garrett Hoffman sent Spain Park into halftime up 31-0.

Helena (1-2, 1-1) struggled to generate offense the first three quarters, being shutout until the final frame. Quarterback Nathan Ferguson got the Huskies on the board in the fourth, finding Davis Kelley on a 49-yard pitch-and-catch.

Spain Park answered quickly when senior running back Khayden Comer broke through multiple tacklers for an 11-yard touchdown run that stretched the advantage to 38-7 with 8:44 to play.

Helena tacked on a final score with 5:47 remaining as Jacoby Studimire plunged in from 4 yards out.

Spain Park outgained Helena 355-196 in its second win over the Huskies in the last two years.

Spain Park travels to Benjamin Russell next week, while Helena plays at Moody in a non-region game.

Follow Under the Lights on social media and sign up for the weekly newsletter at this link.