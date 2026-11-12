Lady Jags' young core ready to raise the ceiling

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park senior guard Kamia Dawsey is the lone upperclassman on a Lady Jaguars roster made up mostly of freshmen and sophomores. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School girls basketball team's win total has climbed every year under John Hadder, from one to nine to 13 to 16. The roster that will try to extend the trend is still one of the youngest in the state, but it no longer plays like it.

“So we're all ninth and 10th grade, except for we have one senior over there,” Hadder said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19. “We still have a young group, but it doesn't feel that way as much.”

Hadder took over a program that had won one game in 2022-23 and immediately put a pair of seventh graders on the floor. One of them, sophomore point guard Nylah Calhoun, is now entering her fourth varsity season. Sophomores Chenelle Hunter, a forward, and Lynlee Franks, a shooting guard, also played for the Lady Jags as middle schoolers, and senior guard Kamia Dawsey is the lone upperclassman on an 11-player roster.

The group went 16-15 a year ago and led Pelham entering the fourth quarter of its Class 6A, Area 8 tournament opener before falling. Hadder said the days of teaching expectations and how to practice are over.

“Honestly, now we're at a point to where it's just, can we raise our ceiling a little bit?” Hadder said. “It's just now can we get to the point where we feel like we can compete with the best teams on our schedule? And that's really the next step for us.”

The players talk about chemistry first. Dawsey said the energy and athleticism on this roster are things past Spain Park teams lacked, and Franks and Calhoun both pointed to a group that has played together since first grade.

“I feel like each year we added a piece to our team,” Franks said. “We've gotten better each year just a little bit. But I feel like this year, we are able to play more freely.”

Dawsey said leadership has never been about her senior status, and she has been vocal since she first got varsity minutes. Her goal for the year is confidence across the entire roster, and she bragged on her younger teammates for being the first ones in the gym all summer.

Sophomores Elaina Emerson, Beatrice Parker and Morgan Bryant and freshmen Elle Smith, Aria Knight, Sia Roberts and Averi Norwood complete the roster. Hadder said the six sophomores are known quantities, and the depth question will be answered by the four freshmen. One of them started last season, and all four can add something.

The 35-second shot clock has changed how Spain Park plays. Hadder's earlier teams often benefited from grinding out long possessions, and this one is built to push pace. On the other end, he said shorter possessions make it easier to buy into defending hard for the full shot clock.

The AHSAA's latest reclassification moves Spain Park to 6A, Area 6 with Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville. Hunter called it close to the toughest area in the classification, and she is excited to see how it plays out.

The Lady Jags open Thursday at home against Center Point and host the Jag Classic over Thanksgiving week, the first of three home tournaments. Birmingham Ball runs Dec. 18-21, and the Jag Challenge follows Dec. 28-30. Area play opens Jan. 8 at Oak Mountain, and the regular season ends Feb. 3 at home against Hueytown.

Hadder's description of the goal was simple: be a hard out and be tough to play against.