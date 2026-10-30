Jags roll past James Clemens in regular season finale

× Expand Spain Park players take the field during a game between Hoover High School and Spain Park High School on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Hoover Met. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Spain Park High School’s football team beat James Clemens 48-21 on Thursday night in its regular-season finale.

Spain Park gained 467 total yards, 259 of them on the ground, and scored 34 straight points after James Clemens tied the game at 7-7 on a 93-yard kickoff return.

Spain Park finished the regular season as the No. 5 seed in Region 3, and head coach Tim Vakakes said he likes where his team is heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve had some really tough games. Some went our way, some didn’t during the season, but it’s all about peaking at the right time,” Vakakes told Alabama6AFootball.

Nash Davis opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run, and after Ke’Maury Lampkin’s kickoff return tied it, Davis threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Barrett Price to make it 14-7 after one quarter. Hudson Hibbard added a 4-yard touchdown run, CJ Davis scored on a 43-yard run, and Nash Davis threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to MJ Evans to make it 35-7 at halftime. Malakhi Davison’s 2-yard touchdown run made it 41-7 in the third quarter.

James Clemens scored twice in the fourth quarter, on a 1-yard run by Chance Vogt and a 12-yard pass from Matthew Evers to Isaac Johnson, to cut it to 41-21. Joshua Tenney answered on the next play from scrimmage with a 62-yard touchdown run to set the final margin.

Nash Davis completed 9 of 12 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and Benton Tate completed both of his passes for 41 yards. Price caught four passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. CJ Davis ran for 110 yards on 14 carries, and Tenney’s one carry went for 62 yards.

Spain Park’s defense held James Clemens to 215 total yards and 60 rushing yards. Evans, who also caught the touchdown pass, had three tackles, all for loss, including two sacks for 18 yards. James Jones added a sack and a tackle for loss. Israel Anders led the team with 6.5 tackles. Spain Park’s defense sacked the James Clemens quarterback three times, and James Clemens went 0 for 2 on fourth down.

Vakakes had praise for Evans.

“Most humble kid ever. I think he might have smiled when he caught a touchdown,” Vakakes said. “MJ’s just hard worker, man. He’s such a special kid.”

Vakakes added that Spain Park expects to get a couple of players back for the playoffs.

Spain Park improved to 6-4 overall and will travel to Buckhorn in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 6. James Clemens fell to 8-2 overall and has a first-round bye.

XO Stats contributed to this report.