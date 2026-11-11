Jags lean on senior class that grew up together

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park senior forward Tommy Morrison, a 6-foot-8 scorer and facilitator, was the Jaguars’ best player in the postseason last year and is the centerpiece of a team with eight seniors. Photo by Richard Force.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball team’s seniors have been playing with and against each other since elementary school. This is the first time all of them are on the same varsity roster at the same time.

Eight seniors anchor a team that went 23-12 last season, finished second in Class 6A, Area 8, and won sub-regional and regional games before falling to Calera in the regional final. Head coach DJ Black, in his third year with the Jaguars, said the next season started in that locker room.

“These guys have been grinding since the season ended in the Elite Eight last year,” Black said at the Under the Lights Basketball Media Day on Oct. 19.

Senior forward Tommy Morrison, a 6-foot-8 scorer and facilitator who was the Jags’ best player in the postseason, is the centerpiece. Senior guards Bastian Carroll, Andy McQueeney, Maddox Phillips, Harry Taylor, Jackson Schach and Jackson Ballinger have been teammates and rivals since youth leagues, and senior Jonathan Fonbah, a track standout who skipped basketball last year, was talked back into the gym by his teammates.

“I’m excited to get to play with these guys again because in past years, we’ve had older teams, so this group’s kind of been split up a little bit,” Morrison said. “But this group’s really good, and we’ve been good since elementary school.”

Black builds the program on the phrase iron sharpens iron, and his version of roles is simple: make each other better and shoot when open. He wants every player comfortable in multiple spots, to the point that Carroll can run the point or play the five, which means Morrison can bring the ball up.

“Bastian Carroll can play the point guard,” Black said. “He can also play the five spot. Which might sound kind of crazy, but if he knows how to play the five, that means Tommy knows how to play the point.”

The seniors are joined by juniors Matthew Couprie, Evan Hill, CJ Davis, David Tulloss, Ryan Harvey, Tyler Wilson and Landyn Smith; sophomores Ayden Henderson, a developing 6-foot-4 forward, and Jakobe Bates and 6-foot-5 freshman Cohen Crumly. Morrison said a couple of new pieces will help right away, and a few of the younger players will be studs by the end of the season.

The AHSAA’s latest reclassification keeps Spain Park in 6A but moves it to Area 6 with Oak Mountain, Vestavia Hills and Hewitt-Trussville, teams the seniors know well. McQueeney said winning the area is the goal.

Spain Park open Monday against Mountain Brook and play Gadsden City in the Caleb White Classic before hosting the Jag Classic over Thanksgiving week. Hoover visits Dec. 4, Thompson comes Dec. 11, and the Jags host Birmingham Ball Dec. 18-21 with Charles Henderson, Daphne and Smiths Station before a holiday tournament in Smyrna, Georgia. Area play opens Jan. 8 at Oak Mountain, and the regular season ends Feb. 5 at Hoover.

“We want to peak in February, but you don’t get good by playing lesser opponents, if that makes sense,” Black said.