Spain Park 5th grade Jags defend title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carrie Groce/Black Elm Photography Spain Park fifth grade Jaguars won the JSYFL championship on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Spain Park fifth grade Jaguars defended their National League Championship with a dominating 30-0 win over the Hoover Bucs on Nov. 9, at Larry Simmons Stadium in Alabaster.

Under Coach Ben Harrelson’s leadership, the Jags finished the season with an 8-1-1 record, following a 9-0 record and fourth grade championship last year.

Spain Park defeated Trussville in the semifinals, 36-20. Hoover reached the final after a 22-0 semifinal win over Vestavia. The Bucs had previously defeated the Jags in their regular season matchup with a touchdown pass in the game’s final seconds to win 14-8.

Spain Park avenged the regular season loss with an explosive offensive performance and a suffocating defense that never allowed the Bucs to get on track. Spain Park scored on its first drive of the game with a 53-yard touchdown run by Korey Austin.

Luke Matherson had a crucial interception in the final minute of the first half, which led to a screen pass from Sam Phillips to Austin, with key downfield blocks by Lewis Stinson and Gates Shumate, resulting in another touchdown and a 14-0 lead at halftime.

Spain Park scored again to start the second half with another 53-yard run by Austin. Michael McGlaughlin also played well with a nice 23-yard run and two critical third-down conversions for the Jags. Phillips added a final touchdown late in the game.

McGlaughlin, Lucas Malouf and Preston Waldron all successfully converted extra-point kicks in the game.

Spain Park’s defense was dominant throughout the contest, thanks to the efforts of McGlaughlin, Stinson, Champion McClure, Reynolds Miller, IJ Fox, Gus McQueeney, Parker Pope, Presley Cerniglia, Grayson Fontaine, Tabb Sellers, Matherson, Spencer Harrelson and Colin Whatley.

Submitted by Steve Davis