Softball squads kick off year with plenty of talent, high expectations

× Expand Staff photo. Spain Park’s Caroline Wooley (21) makes a hit during a state tournament game against Prattville in May. This season, Spain Park has five seniors, including first baseman Wooley, outfielder Maddie Majors, pitcher Kate Campbell, outfielder Caroline Kendrick and middle infielder Bailey Bowers.

The 2019 high school softball season has arrived, with Hoover and Spain Park high schools entering the spring season with plenty of talent and high hopes for the season ahead.

BUCS READY TO COMPETE

When the Hoover softball team is at full strength, it has proven to be one of the best in the area. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they haven’t been at that threshold as often as they would like the last few years, but there is hope that could change in 2019.

Senior pitcher Madeline Harris returns, joined on the staff by sophomore Brookelyn Cannon, who impressed in her first varsity action last year.

The Bucs’ lineup will look a little different this year, with the likes of Caroline Nichols, Paige Williamson and Mallory Mus now playing in college. The speed they brought to the table gave Hoover a dynamic not many other teams had.

“We lost a decent amount of speed from last year, but we have a talented group that is ready to compete this season,” Hoover head coach Lexi Shrout said.

Haley Green, Jordyn Johnson, Sydney Chandler and Harris are the team’s seniors this spring, while Hoover also has Hannah Presley, Jordan Moore, Katie Norris, Harper Niblett and Campbell Hecklinski returning with significant experience.

The Bucs will compete in Class 7A, Area 5 with Thompson, Oak Mountain and Tuscaloosa County.

“I truly believe that our area is one of the toughest in 7A, and we are going to have to earn every win,” Shrout said. “These girls have put in countless hours during the fall and preseason. We are looking for our hard work to pay off this season.”

JAGS EYE STATE RUN

The Spain Park softball program has become a regular at the 7A state tournament, and the Jags have performed very well in recent trips to Montgomery, including top three finishes in each of the last three years.

This year’s version of the Jags will look nearly identical to the team that took the field last year, since the 2018 team had no seniors. Now, Spain Park has five seniors, in outfielder Maddie Majors, first baseman Caroline Wooley, pitcher Kate Campbell, outfielder Caroline Kendrick and middle infielder Bailey Bowers.

Annabelle Widra and Campbell combined to throw the majority of the team’s innings and contributed to the team’s success at the plate as well, and both return this spring. Widra is entering her fourth year on the varsity team, despite just being a sophomore.

Lindsay Parker returns as the team’s starting catcher along with Alexis Anderson, who manned third base last season. In the outfield, Taylor Harrington and Mackenzie Thompson saw significant action last year as well. Joining that mix this year is Lydia Coleman, a speedy outfielder who transferred from Briarwood.

Spain Park has a unique set of games on its schedule, as the Jags will play in three major college stadiums. The Jags will play at UAB (Gardendale, March 5), Alabama (Tuscaloosa County, April 15) and Auburn (Auburn High, April 19) during the season.