Bucs, Jags softball advance to regionals

Photo by Kyle Parmley The Hoover High School softball team won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Monday, April 28, 2025, at Hoover High School. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Hoover and Spain Park high school softball teams will be moving on to the regional tournaments next week.

Hoover won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, while Spain Park finished as the runner-up in the Class 6A, Area 7 tournament.

The Bucs won all three of its games in the area tournament to lock up the top qualifier spot from area. Hoover knocked off Oak Mountain and Vestavia Hills on Saturday, before defeating Hewitt-Trussville on Monday.

In the 9-4 win over Oak Mountain, Hoover broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on. Reagan Lawson set the table at the top of the order with three hits, and Lindsey Westhoven knocked in a pair of runs. Mollie Hanson had a couple hits and an RBI in the contest as well. Haley Westhoven got the win in the circle, going 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Aaliyah Hayes threw 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball.

The Bucs held on for a 7-5 win over Vestavia in their second game of the day. The seven runs they scored in the second inning were enough to hang on and earn the victory. Lindsey Westhoven knocked in two more runs, while Hanson had another two-hit game with an RBI. Caroline Chaney threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, with Hayes shutting things down over the final 2 1/3 innings once again.

On Monday, Hoover won the area crown with a 7-2 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Hoover scored runs in the first four innings to open up the lead. Haley Westhoven led the way at the plate and in the circle for the Bucs. She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and threw the complete game, allowing two runs on eight hits. Cheyenne Conner had three hits and drove in a run. Lindsey Westhoven was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Hadley Williams doubled and drove in a run as well.

Hoover will play in the East Regional, beginning next Tuesday at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville. The Bucs will open up against Tuscaloosa County, with Thompson and Hewitt-Trussville also in the regional. The top two teams will advance to the state tournament.

Spain Park's journey out of area had a few twists and turns. The Jags beat Chelsea 9-7 last Friday to get the tournament started in the winner's bracket. But a loss to Helena on Monday put them in a must-win situation against Chelsea. The Jags were able to defeat Chelsea before falling to Helena again in the area final.

In the first win over Chelsea, Reagan Roberts led the team with two hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Weiner had two hits and two RBIs. Chloe Wade, Allie Whitaker, and Abby King also knocked in runs. Maxie Provost got the win, throwing six innings.

Helena beat Spain Park 9-5 to begin a long day Monday. Helena jumped ahead early with five runs in the first and never looked back. There were still some bright spots for the Jags, with Klara Thompson hitting a home run and knocking in three runs. Charlee Bennett also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Roberts also finished with two hits and an RBI.

The Jags rebounded from that loss and blew past Chelsea 13-3 in an elimination game. King and Roberts hit homers in the game, combining to drive in eight runs. Wade also drove in multiple runs. Peyton Williamson earned the win with two innings pitched, and Jaley Young got the save by going the final four innings in scoreless fashion.

Bennett and Thompson hit homers in the 7-4 loss to Helena to conclude the tournament.

Spain Park will be playing in the Central Regional in Montgomery, beginning next Wednesday.