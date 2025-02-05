Soccer: Bucs, Jags set to kick off season

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover girls soccer at preseason media day event on Jan. 22, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville High School. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Hoover boys soccer at preseason media day event on Jan. 22, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville High School. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park boys soccer at preseason media day event on Jan. 22, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville High School. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Spain Park girls soccer at preseason media day event on Jan. 22, 2025, at Hewitt-Trussville High School. Prev Next

The Hoover and Spain Park high school soccer teams are ready to kick off the 2025 season.

The Bucs and Jags participated in the annual preseason media day event, hosted this year by Hewitt-Trussville on Jan. 22.

Hoover’s boys and girls soccer teams enter the season with high expectations following competitive 2024 campaigns. The boys, who finished 9-9-2 and reached the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, return a deep senior class eager to take the next step. The girls, coming off a 21-5-2 season and a state runner-up finish, are focused on bringing home a state championship.

Head coach Rusty Cowley’s boys squad is built on chemistry, with many of the 12 seniors having played together for years. He believes that familiarity, along with talent and depth, will be key this season.

Junior goalkeeper Sawyer Houlditch returns, while junior James Walker is expected to play a major role as well. With one of the toughest schedules in the state, Hoover will be battle-tested when it enters area play against Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain.

Senior James Lovoy emphasized the team’s mindset, saying every game is treated as a must-win. Henry Patterson, another four-year varsity player, echoed that sentiment, stressing the importance of discipline and togetherness.

“There isn’t a next year,” Patterson said. “This is it.”

On the girls’ side, coach Becca Mercer said last year’s state championship loss has been a motivating factor throughout the offseason. The team graduated three starters but returns a talented core led by five seniors. Mercer said the program’s biggest change over the years has been the players’ belief in themselves.

“They know they belong in the conversation, and having that belief unlocked their potential,” she said.

Senior Kaitlyn Vines said the team’s chemistry remains strong, while Elise Marquardt expressed excitement about another postseason run.

“We know what it feels like to get to that point, and we want to get back,” Marquardt said.

Marquardt said last year’s playoff experience was unforgettable, adding, “Winning those playoff games at home, having all those people there, was really fun.”

The Spain Park boys look to bounce back after a 4-15-1 season in 2024. Ranked No. 7 in Class 6A heading into the 2025 year, the Jaguars return six starters and feature 13 seniors.

Head coach Matt Hall, in his 11th year, is focused on closing the gap in tight games.

"The details matter,” Hall said. “The difference in those games was a thin margin. Those games are going to help this team this year.”

Josh Tulloss, Hudson Alexander and Cole Russell are expected to anchor a senior-led lineup.

Spain Park’s girls had a dominant 21-1-0 season in Class 7A but fell in the first round of the playoffs. The Jaguars move to Class 6A this year and are the No. 1 ranked team entering the year.

Head coach Robert Starr returns seven starters but must replace key playmakers.

"We’re not hiding from last year. It was a great experience, but now everyone else has to step up," Starr said.

Addy Soehn said the team expects to compete for a title, while Morgan Pritchett stressed the importance of senior leadership in guiding younger players.