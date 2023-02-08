Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club produces 3 2023 state champions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stewart Holt Clayton Gaydosh, left, won a state wrestling championship in the 80-pound youth division, while his brother, Kenny Gaydosh, at right, won the 112-pound youth division.

The Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club in Hoover had three of its wrestlers win youth state championships this past weekend.

Clayton Gaydosh won the 80-pound youth division, and his brother Kenny Gaydosh took first place in the 112-pound youth division. Meanwhile Brianna Keys captured top honors in the 100-pound girls division.

Others placing in the top four in their divisions were: Tyler Foran, second place in the 120-pound youth division; Adrian Lowe, third place in the 120-pound school boy division; Joe Holt, third place in the 120-pound youth division; Jones Meadow, third place in the 120-pound youth division; and Corey McCray, fourth place in the 150-pound youth division.

The Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club is led by former Berry High School Buc Stewart Holt, who was a two-time state champ and collegiate wrester at Carson-Newman College. It has grown from 25 youth participants two years ago to more than 100 this past season, Holt said. The club includes children from Hoover, Helena, Homewood and McCalla, he said.

For more information, about the Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club, visit hooverwrestle.com.