Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club hires new coach for 2025 season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jackson Hall Jackson Hall, a 2014 6A state wrestling champion from Hoover High School, is the new head coach for the Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club.

The Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club for youth and teens has hired a former state champion from Hoover High as its new head coach and is starting a new season Monday, Feb. 24, with a free clinic.

The new coach is Jackson Hall, a 2015 graduate of Hoover High School who was the 138-pound 6A state champion in 2014.

The Skull & Crossbones Wrestling Club is for boys and girls currently in grades 5-12, whether seasoned wrestlers or beginners. While a majority of club members are expected to be from Hoover High School and Bumpus and Simmons middle schools, students from any school, including those outside of Hoover City Schools, can participate, said Hall, who is now 28.

The first week of practice this week is considered a trial period and is free, Hall said. The practice schedule is 5:30-7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 1:30-3 p.m. on Sundays. All practices will be in the Hoover High School wrestling room.

The cost to participate is $125 per month or $700 for the entire season, which will go into early October, Hall said. To register or for more information, go to hooverwrestle.com or call 205-335-1421.