Skull and Crossbones wrestling tournament to draw from 4 states

× Expand Photo courtesy of Skull and Crossbones Championship Training Club A member of the Skull and Crossbones Championship Training Club wrestles at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama.

The Skull and Crossbones Championship Training Club this weekend will host about 200 youth wrestlers from four Southeastern states at an invitational tournament at Hoover High.

The tournament is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the physical education gym at the high school on Saturday, May 1.

Wrestlers from kindergarten through 12th grade from about 40 clubs from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are expected to be there, said Stewart Holt, a volunteer coach and promoter for the Skull and Crossbones club.

The tournament, in its second year, is open to the public. Admission is $15 at the door.

A special guest at the tournament will be former Berry and Hoover high school wrestling coach Duke Chimento. The club will be celebrating Chimento’s new induction into the Alabama Wrestling Hall of Fame.

For more information about the Skull and Crossbones Championship Training Club, go to hooverwrestle.com.