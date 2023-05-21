Single-session tickets now on sale for 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament drew an estimated 127,479 people, including 13,128 for this championship game between Arkansas and LSU at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

The opening bracket for the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium is out, and tickets for specific single-session tickets went on sale Sunday.

The tournament, which features the 12 SEC teams with the top winning percentages, starts Tuesday with seeds 5-12 in single-elimination play.

Session 1 features Georgia against South Carolina at 9:30 a.m., followed by Texas A&M against Tennessee 30 minutes after Game 1 ends. Session 2 pits Alabama against Kentucky at 4:30 p.m. and then Missouri against Auburn 30 minutes after Game 3.

Double-elimination play begins Wednesday with the top four seeds joining in the action. LSU plays at 9:30 a.m., followed by Arkansas 30 minutes after Game 5. Top-seeded Florida steps up to play at 4:30 p.m., followed by Vanderbilt 30 minutes after Game 7.

The semifinals start at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the championship game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reserved seating sold out the first day tickets were offered for sale. General admission single-session tickets cost $18 or $9 for children ages 3-12. Children 2 and younger get in free. Sessions 1-8 include two games each. The only session with only one game is the championship game on Sunday.

General admission ticket books include a ticket for one person to each of the nine sessions and cost $110.

Tickets can be purchased at secticketoffice.com/events/secbb.html

The SEC Baseball Tournament features some of the highest-ranked teams in the country, with three of the top 5 teams in the latest NCAA Division 1 rankings (Arkansas at No. 2, Florida at No.4 and LSU at No. 5). Others in the top 20 include South Carolina at No. 13, Tennessee at No. 18 and Kentucky at No. 19.

SEC teams have won eight of the last 14 College World Series, including the last three, and the SEC has had far more teams in the College World Series Championship Series — 16 — than any other conference in the last 14 series. The PAC 12 follows with five teams having been in the championship series, while the ACC and Big 12 each have had two teams in the series, and the Big 10, Sunbelt and Western Athletic Conference each have had one team in the series.

See the full bracket for this year’s SEC Baseball Tournament and find out more about what’s new and different this year at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.