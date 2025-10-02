Runners to hit streets of Hoover with BHM26.2 on Sunday

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Hoover Runners cross the finish line of the BHM26.2 marathon in Hoover, Alabama, on Oct. 6, 2024.

Hoover will become runner central this Sunday morning as the BHM26.2 2025 race series comes back to the Trace Crossings and Blackridge communities for the second year in a row.

The event includes a full marathon (26.2 miles) and half-marathon (13.1 miles) starting at 7 a.m., a 5K (3.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) starting at 7:15 a.m. and a quarter-mile fun run for children ages 14 and younger at 10 a.m.

The entire marathon takes place within the Trace Crossings and Blackridge communities, with runners doing double loops on portions of the course, which includes a mix of rolling hills, flat terrain and a run around the 100-acre lake at Blackridge.

More than 2,000 runners are expected to participate, organizers said.

People driving in the area are urged to be cautious, but most roads should remain partially open during the race, with a lane for runners and a lane for vehicles, Hoover police officer Brian Hale said.

This year includes a return of the marathon relay, which allows for teams of up to five runners to complete the marathon together, with each team members completing shorter segments. The marathon relay is divided into two 5-mile legs, a 3.1-mile leg, a 6.2-mile leg and a 6.9-mile leg. Teams may run with fewer than five runners if a team member chooses to run consecutive legs.

Strollers are welcome for the kids’ fun run, and children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

The race expo will be set up at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All race packets are to be picked up at the expo.

After the races, runners are invited inside the Finley Center for a post-race meal, live music, drinks and a kids’ zone. The after-party area will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The BHM26.2 race series benefits Magic Moments, a Birmingham-based nonprofit that seeks to grant wishes to children with chronic life-threatening or severely life-altering medical conditions who live or receive medical treatment in Alabama.

Registration for the marathon is open through 11 p.m. on Oct. 4. Registration for the half-marathon, 10K and 5K is open through 2 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The cost to participate is $120 for the marathon, $100 for the half-marathon, $65 for the 10K, $55 for the 5K, $25 for the kids' fun run and $250 for the marathon relay (covers the entire team).

Register here.