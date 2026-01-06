Rumors persist regarding impending AHSAA reclassification

× Expand AHSAA logo.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassifies its schools every two years based on enrollment numbers.

It's a process that typically is pretty straightforward, with the greatest suspense being which few schools will move up or down a classification based on fluctuating enrollment, along with area and region alignments.

Occasionally, new wrinkles have been thrown into the mix. The AHSAA added a seventh classification (Class 7A) to house its largest 32 schools in 2014. Multipliers and competitive balance measures have been added to private school metrics over the years as well.

But this year's reclassification has the potential to significantly alter the landscape of high school athletics in Alabama.

Reclassification is typically unveiled in early December every other year, shortly after the conclusion of the Super 7 football championships. Last month, the AHSAA delayed the postponement of this year's announcement.

"Due to current mediation the AHSAA Central Board of Control is postponing reclassification from December 15, 2025, to January 23, 2026," AHSAA Executive Director Heath Harmon said in a statement.

While the AHSAA has not confirmed a more tangible reason for the delay, the Tuscaloosa News reported the potential for a public-private school split in AHSAA competition, which would change the landscape of high school sports statewide.

There are nearly 60 private schools that currently compete in the AHSAA, including schools in the Birmingham area like Briarwood, John Carroll, Altamont and Westminster-Oak Mountain.

Hoover has been a 7A school since the classification's inception in 2014, and remains one of the largest schools in the state. Spain Park moved down to 6A two years ago. It is unclear if the Jags may move back up to 7A in the next cycle.

Hoover Sun will continue to monitor this story.