Rising seniors denied chance to play in all-star games

Photo by Erin Nelson. Jada Knight (2) was named to the North-South All-Star Game. She helped lead the Lady Bucs to a 31-3 record last season. Photo by Kyle Parmley. Brookelyn Cannon (5) has been one of Hoover's top pitchers for the last three years and was named to the North All-Star team.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to be felt in the high school sports world in July.

Even as school teams were permitted to begin working out once again on campus in June — with social distancing restrictions — a staple of the Alabama High School Athletic Association summer calendar was missing.

Each July, the AHSAA conducts its All-Star Week in Montgomery. The activities of the week include games and competitions involving the North-South All-Star teams from each sport. Teams are named from the rising senior classes in each sport, split by geography.

Those events didn’t take place this year, but the all-star teams were still named, and many athletes from Hoover and Spain Park found their names on the list.

Football is the lone sport that takes players from the graduating seniors class, and Hoover’s Joseph Davis was among those selected to that all-star team. In other fall sports, Hoover’s Owen Marquardt and Lauren Wallace were named as two of the top cross-country runners. Gabbi Essix from Hoover’s volleyball program was also named to the team, after leading the Bucs to yet another state tournament appearance last fall.

On the hardwood, Hoover’s Jada Knight and DJ Fairley and Spain Park’s Cam Crawford were named North All-Stars. Knight was part of a great Lady Bucs team this past winter, one that finished with a 31-3 record and as the Class 7A runner-up.

“It means a lot to be selected to the team,” Knight said. “It’s fulfilling in a way because after working hard all year, your hard work is recognized. It’s also an honor to represent Hoover in a game with so many talented players.”

However, Knight admits an array of emotions from not being able to play in the game.

“I’m sad, disappointed and angry that we don’t get to play,” she said. “The North-South game is a one-time thing that we won’t get another chance to participate in.”

On the softball diamond, a pair of pitchers were selected as some of the best in the state. Hoover’s Brookelyn Cannon and Spain Park’s Annabelle Widra were named to the North All-Star team. Widra was part of a Spain Park team that finished the abbreviated season atop the rankings and holding a 21-0 record.

“I am thankful that I was chosen to represent Spain Park,” said Widra, a Michigan commit who also plays in the middle infield. “I always keep striving to improve my game, and being selected shows that my hard work is paying off.”

Cannon and Widra were each first-team Starnes Media All-South Metro players but did not have the opportunity to join forces in an all-star game.

“While it’s an honor to be chosen, it is disappointing that we won’t get the opportunity to play,” Cannon said. “It would’ve been awesome to take the field with such talented girls.”

Spain Park had two other athletes selected as all-stars: soccer players Vivian Gray and Logan Edwards.

From Hoover, soccer players Dylan Steely and Britton Slifka were among the North All-Stars as well. Golfers Hailey Remick and Julia Freeman and tennis players Caroline Long and Sam Tolbert were also named all-stars.

The 2020 fall seasons are still slated to begin on time in late August.