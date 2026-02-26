Bucs move on, Jags fall in regional final

× 1 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover Buccaneers players celebrate their win after the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Chasity Johnson (2) makes a fast break pursued by Albertville guard Millie McBee (10) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Kristen Winston (1) dribbles past Albertville guard Ansley Burns (3) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Albertville center Lani Smallwood (12) inbounds a pass against Hoover guard Aaliyah Blanchard (13) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Albertville guard Mylie Butler (1) blocks Hoover guard Chasity Johnson (2) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) shoots against Albertville center Whitley Booker (30) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Aaliyah Blanchard (13) dribbles the ball during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson directs her players during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover fans react to a three pointer during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Kristen Winston (1) guards Albertville guard Millie McBee (10) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Albertville guard Millie McBee (10) guards Hoover guard Aaliyah Blanchard (13) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) dribbles the ball during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Kristen Winston (1) dribbles the ball during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Ava Leonard (3) calls a play during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) shoots a free throw during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover center Khloe Ford (5) shoots over Albertville center Whitley Booker (30) during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Kristen Winston (1) loses control of the ball during the girls Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Albertville on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Michael Glass (5) dribbles against Sparkman forward Myles Johnson (2) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Messiah Millin (3) guards Sparkman guard Jaylance Byrd (24) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Messiah Millin (3) and Sparkman guard Jaylance Byrd (24) scramble for the loose ball during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Riley Kent (1) shoots over Sparkman forward Zach Johnson (23) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Mellow June (15) shoots against Sparkman forward Landen Malone (5) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) tips off against Sparkman forward Zach Johnson (23) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) rejects an attempt by Sparkman forward Landen Malone (5) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover head coach Scott Ware observes from the sideline during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Messiah Millin (3) makes a fast break during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Michael Glass (5) dribbles against Sparkman forward Avant Hicks (15) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover Buccaneers team pose for a photo after the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover Buccaneers players celebrate their win with fans after the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Michael Gates (10) guards Sparkman guard Jaylance Byrd (24) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Sparkman forward Landen Malone (5) guards Hoover guard Michael Gates (10) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Sparkman guard Demarious Williams (12) dribbles against Hoover forward Mellow June (15) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) makes a layup during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Messiah Millin (3) drives against Sparkman forward Landen Malone (5) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Mellow June (15) and Sparkman forward Zach Johnson (23) jockey for position during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover guard Michael Glass (5) shoots against Sparkman forward Landen Malone (5) during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover forward Jackson Sheffield (35) dunks the ball during the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 38 Expand Photo by David Leong Hoover cheerleaders celebrate their win after the boys Class 7A Northeast Regional final game between Hoover and Sparkman on Wed, Feb. 25, 2026, at Jacksonville State University. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

JACKSONVILLE – The more things change, the more they stay the same.

It doesn’t always look the same, and particularly for the Hoover boys, it doesn’t look as easy, but lo and behold, the Hoover High School boys and girls basketball teams are heading back to the final four.

Next week, both Hoover teams will play in the state final four at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena after winning in the Class 7A Northeast Regional finals.

Hoover’s boys held off Sparkman 62-59 in a back-and-forth ball game. The Bucs started out with a 19-11 lead after a quarter of play, but Sparkman punched back to claim a 32-31 lead at the half.

Hoover controlled play in the third quarter to reclaim the lead, before the Bucs gutted it out in the final quarter.

“One of those games that will add years to my life there,” Hoover head coach Scott Ware said, with relief, following the game.

Jackson Sheffield played like the future SEC player he is, posting 20 points and six rebounds. But he was joined with 20 points by Michael Glass, who had a great game as well. Neither was a star on last year’s team, but they are two of several Bucs that have stepped up and had great seasons.

Hoover posted an undefeated record last year, but is 24-10 this season and still fighting for a fourth straight state championship. Ware believes the Bucs get everyone’s best shot, and his team has held up against that level of competition.

“We just try to embrace Hoover on our chest. It doesn’t matter what year it was or what season you’re coming off or whether you won a state championship or not, when other teams see Hoover, they’re going to bring it,” Ware said.

The word for this year’s team is “growth” and they still have some room for that, as Hoover prepares to take on Fairhope on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in the 7A semifinals.

“We’re continuing to grow and hopefully we can do that for two more games and finish it off.”

Lady Bucs dominate…again

Ladybugs signify good luck, Krystle Johnson discovered.

After encountering a number of them at her hotel room the night before the game, the Hoover High School girls basketball coach found that to be true, as her Lady Bucs defeated Albertville 74-46 on Wednesday in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University.

Hoover won its 33rd straight game, only dropping its first game of the season. The Lady Bucs have run through the postseason in dominant fashion so far, and will make another appearance at the state final four next week at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena. They will take on Alma Bryant at noon Thursday in the 7A semifinals.

Khloe Ford was the star of the show for the Lady Bucs on Wednesday, posting 32 points and 15 rebounds.

“Khloe dominated that game from start to finish, even with a bloody nose,” Johnson said following the game.

What makes Ford’s dominant postseason performance so noteworthy is the fact that she missed much of her junior season due to injury. But her presence can’t be ignored in the paint. There was no match for the University of Missouri signee.

“She’s still getting better every day and I don’t want her to stop. I’m on her head the most, fussing at her because I know she can still be better,” Johnson said.

“It’s really special,” Ford said of being back this season. “I was out my whole junior year and everybody had a lot of expectations [after my sophomore year]. It feels amazing to be back.”

Albertville’s Lani Smallwood is one of the top players in the state and drew the focus of Hoover’s defense. The assignment to guard Smallwood went to senior Aaliyah Blanchard. Blanchard scored 13 points in the game and was solid as usual, but she takes special pride in being the lockdown defender for the Lady Bucs.

Smallwood was limited to 17 points on 5-of-16 shooting in the game.

“When I’m on defense, my main assignment is, ‘I can’t let this person score. I’m not letting this person by me.’ Today, I really needed to be a leader not just on offense, but for defense also,” Blanchard said.

Kristen Winston and Ava Leonard each added seven points for Hoover, while Londyn Cook finished with nine points.

Hoover is barreling toward a potential sixth straight state championship. While it may look matter-of-fact for observers, Johnson said each team has its own story and this year’s group is no different.

“Every year, there’s a different set of girls and they all work hard toward that common goal,” she said.

Jags fall in regional final

Spain Park's stellar season came to a close Wednesday afternoon in the Class 6A Central Regional final in a 56-50 loss to Calera.

The Jags were never far behind in the contest, but Calera led for most of the way. The Eagles held a narrow 13-11 after a quarter of play, and stretched that to a 25-20 lead at the halftime break.

The Eagles then pushed it to 39-31 after three quarters and the Jags fought back in the final quarter, but could never quite get over the hump.

Josh Wilkerson led the Jags with 12 points in the game, adding five rebounds. Tommy Morrison added nine points and six rebounds, with Harrison Stewart also contributing nine points. Andy McQueeney had seven points and Cooper Gann tallied six points.

After two years of not making it past the area tournament, Spain Park had a strong season, going 23-12 and winning sub-regional and regional semifinal games.