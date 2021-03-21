Reclamation tour: complete

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. The Lady Bucs celebrate on the court with the AHSAA Class 7A state championship trophy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on March 3. The Bucs defeated the Huskies 61-37 to claim the Class 7A state championship. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) shoots for 2 points guarded by Hewitt-Trussville’s Amiya Payne (32) during the AHSAA girls Class 7A state championship game. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) shoots a layup during the AHSAA girls Class 7A state semifinal game against Auburn at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Monday, March 2, 2021. The Lady Bucs defeated Auburn 55-36 to advance to the state championship game. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Hoover’s Angelina Kouchis (1) shoots for 3 points guarded by Auburn’s Olivia Porter (5) during the semifinal game. Prev Next

The reclamation tour went exactly as planned.

It culminated March 3, as the Hoover High School girls basketball team defeated Hewitt-Trussville 61-37 in the Class 7A state championship game at Bartow Arena.

The self-proclaimed tour began in earnest once the postseason began. Six victories later, the Lady Bucs redeemed themselves from the state championship loss just over a year ago.

“It’s a blessing to get to this day and win a state championship,” Hoover head coach Krystle Johnson said. “It’s just icing on the cake.”

The title was the seventh in program history and the second in three years for the Lady Bucs.

Hoover (32-1) left no doubt during the postseason, winning those six games by an average of 36 points. They took down Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain in the Area 5 tournament, throttled James Clemens in the regional semifinal, beat Austin in the regional final and stormed past Auburn in the state semifinal.

The Lady Bucs stifled Hewitt-Trussville (29-5) in the second half, holding them to just 13 made field goals. They allowed 14 points over the final two quarters and forced 21 turnovers in the contest.

“It might have been our best defensive game all season long,” Johnson said.

Hewitt-Trussville — particularly star player Amiya Payne — got off to a fast start in the game. Payne scored seven points in the first quarter, with Hoover holding a narrow 14-12 lead. Payne scored seven more quick points in the second quarter to give the Lady Huskies a 19-16 lead, but a 9-0 run gave Hoover the lead back.

The Lady Bucs never relinquished it, pulling away with a dominant second half effort.

It was Hewitt-Trussville’s second appearance in the state championship game in the last three years, both times coming up short against Hoover. The two teams also played earlier this season, with Hoover claiming a 60-58 win with a shot at the buzzer.

“We felt really good coming in on a short turnaround,” Hewitt-Trussville head coach Tonya Hunter said. “For those girls to have the courage to come out and play on this stage, I’m so happy for these girls.”

Johnson said she felt as if there were plenty of things for the Lady Bucs to clean up from their first meeting against Hewitt, and they were able to do that.

Reniya Kelly is one of the players who remembers that postgame feeling after losing in the state championship game last year. She took matters into her own hands this year, leading all scorers with 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds as well.

“It was the mentality after last year,” Johnson said of what drove the team to post such a strong season. “We had a lot of players that had that feeling in that locker room.”

Jada Knight scored 13 points for the Lady Bucs, while Kristen McMillan added 11 points and nine boards. Aniya Hubbard tallied seven points and six boards.

Hoover’s reclamation tour is complete, at least for this season. The Lady Bucs graduate Rachel Hager, who missed most of the season with a knee injury, and Jada Knight. But the plan is to be back at the pinnacle of the sport once again next year.

“There was already a target on our back, and it’s even bigger now,” Johnson said.