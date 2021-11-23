Raney resigns as Jaguars coach

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park head coach Shawn Raney high-fives his players as they come off the field during a game against Oak Mountain on Sept. 30. Raney resigned as head coach following a nine-year tenure with Spain Park.

After nine years leading the Spain Park High School football program, Shawn Raney has resigned as head coach, the school system announced Nov. 5.

Spain Park compiled a 54-43 overall record during Raney's tenure, but the Jaguars struggled to a 2-8 campaign this season, the worst mark in program history.

“Coach Raney has done an excellent job serving SPHS students and the community, and the administration would like to thank Coach Raney for his dedication to the school and the football program,” Hoover City Schools said in a statement. “The school wishes him success in his future endeavors. A search for Coach Raney’s replacement will take place in the near future.”

Raney took over ahead of the 2013 season and led the Jags to the playoffs in four of his first five years, including a region title and

run to the Class 7A state championship game in 2015.

Spain Park failed to post a winning season or make the playoffs in each of the last four years.

This fall, Spain Park got off to a good start with a 37-13 win over Huntsville in the season opener, but the Jags were unable to build on it, losing seven straight games after that. They did wrap up Region 3 play with a 35-7 win over Tuscaloosa County before falling to Hueytown in the regular season finale.

Raney maintained a positive attitude throughout the year, even as the losses piled up. After the Tuscaloosa County win, he said, “You look for small wins, you keep the kids involved, keep everything going and we’ve been able to do that. That’s a big credit to our coaches and kids.”

Before coming to Spain Park, Raney coached in both the high school and college ranks. He was the defensive coordinator at Hoover for three years and also spent time at Oak Mountain. Prior to that, he spent time as a position coach at UAB and Iowa State.