Under the Lights: Preseason podcast out now

A new year of the Under the Lights high school football podcast is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts, predictions and analysis on the upcoming season.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn of Alabama. In this preseason episode, hear Kyle and Gary's take on everything from last year's success stories, offseason headlines and guesses on what 2024 has in store.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Briarwood at Oak Mountain contest, as the county rivals kick off the season against one another.

Also featured is an interview with new Hoover football interim coach Chip English, who is preparing to take the Bucs on the road to south Florida to begin the season.

Spain Park opens the season at home Friday against Sparkman, while Hoover travels to Western High in Davie, Fla., on Saturday evening. The duo discusses both games and what to expect from each team throughout the season.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.