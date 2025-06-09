Bucs, Jags soccer players honored on postseason teams

Photo by Sarah Owens
Spain Park's Addy Soehn. Photo by Sarah Owens.
The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Hoover and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.
HOOVER
Patrick Anderson, senior forward
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Benjamin Bruns, senior defender
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Sawyer Houlditch, junior goalkeeper
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Henry Patterson, senior forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Hadi Saad, senior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Elise Marquardt, senior midfield
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Lane Morton, sophomore goalkeeper
- 2nd team 7A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Julie Cooke, junior forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
DeeDee Udeh, sophomore forward
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention team A Division all-metro
Ella Kappler, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Kelly West, junior defender
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Reeves Knox, senior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
SPAIN PARK
Reese Oldfield, junior forward
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Addy Soehn, senior midfield
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Gianna Thornton, junior defender
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Morgan Anthony, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Cole Russell, senior midfield
- 2nd team all-metro
Hudson Alexander, senior defender
- 2nd team all-metro
Bobby Propper, senior forward
- Honorable mention all-metro
Andrew Walters, senior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Ken Lin, junior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
George Everly, junior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention all-metro
Addison Bayne, junior defender
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro
Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention A Division all-metro