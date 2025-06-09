Bucs, Jags soccer players honored on postseason teams

by

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Hoover and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

HOOVER

Patrick Anderson, senior forward

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Benjamin Bruns, senior defender

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Sawyer Houlditch, junior goalkeeper

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Henry Patterson, senior forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Hadi Saad, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Elise Marquardt, senior midfield

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Lane Morton, sophomore goalkeeper

  • 2nd team 7A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Julie Cooke, junior forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

DeeDee Udeh, sophomore forward

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Ella Kappler, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Kelly West, junior defender

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Reeves Knox, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

SPAIN PARK

Reese Oldfield, junior forward

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Addy Soehn, senior midfield

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Gianna Thornton, junior defender

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Morgan Anthony, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Cole Russell, senior midfield

  • 2nd team all-metro

Hudson Alexander, senior defender

  • 2nd team all-metro

Bobby Propper, senior forward

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Andrew Walters, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Ken Lin, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

George Everly, junior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Addison Bayne, junior defender

  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention A Division all-metro