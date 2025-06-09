Bucs, Jags soccer players honored on postseason teams

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Spain Park's Addy Soehn. Photo by Sarah Owens.

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Hoover and Spain Park players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

HOOVER

Patrick Anderson, senior forward

1st team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team all-metro

Benjamin Bruns, senior defender

2nd team 7A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Sawyer Houlditch, junior goalkeeper

2nd team 7A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Henry Patterson, senior forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Hadi Saad, senior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Elise Marquardt, senior midfield

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Lane Morton, sophomore goalkeeper

2nd team 7A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Julie Cooke, junior forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

DeeDee Udeh, sophomore forward

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention team A Division all-metro

Ella Kappler, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Kelly West, junior defender

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Reeves Knox, senior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

SPAIN PARK

Reese Oldfield, junior forward

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Addy Soehn, senior midfield

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Gianna Thornton, junior defender

2nd team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Morgan Anthony, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Cole Russell, senior midfield

2nd team all-metro

Hudson Alexander, senior defender

2nd team all-metro

Bobby Propper, senior forward

Honorable mention all-metro

Andrew Walters, senior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Ken Lin, junior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

George Everly, junior goalkeeper

Honorable mention all-metro

Addison Bayne, junior defender

Honorable mention A Division all-metro

Morgan Pritchett, senior goalkeeper