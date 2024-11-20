Playoffs Under the Lights: Bucs, Jags still alive

× Expand Hoover's Demarion Gardner(5) hauls in a touchdown catch during a game between Hoover High School and Opelika High School on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson

Then, there were two.

The high school football playoffs roll on this week, as the only two Under the Lights teams remaining in the postseason are Hoover and Spain Park.

Here’s a look at those two matchups, as Hoover is into the Class 7A semifinals and Spain Park is in the 6A quarterfinals.

Hoover (10-2) at Central-Phenix City (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Garrett-Harrison Stadium – Phenix City

Last week: Hoover edged Opelika 32-29 in triple overtime; Central rolled past Vestavia Hills 42-21.

What to watch: This Class 7A semifinal game features two teams playing their best football at the right time. Hoover is riding a six-game winning streak that includes wins over Thompson and Opelika. The Bucs jumped out big early last week, lost the lead and had to rally back and survive in overtime. Central started fast last week as well, but the Red Devils never let Vestavia in the ball game. A quick start for either side will be a big advantage for these two evenly-matched foes. It would appear Central has the advantage on offense, averaging 43 points per game. Quarterback Andrew Alford was impressive last week, throwing for 310 yards. About half of that was to Daylyn Upshaw. Hoover’s offense will likely to produce more than the 281 yards it gained last week. But the Hoover defense was outstanding and looks to replicate that performance, in which it only allowed 276 yards.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Central 45-35 on Aug. 21, 2020. The teams have met four previous times, with Hoover winning all four.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Thompson and Enterprise in the Class 7A state championship game, which will be Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Spain Park (12-0) at Saraland (11-0)

Date : Friday, Nov. 22

: Friday, Nov. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Saraland High School

Last week: Spain Park got past Russell County 45-30; Saraland blew out McAdory 49-14.

What to watch: This will be Spain Park’s biggest test to date, as the Jags will look to keep their unbeaten season going. Spain Park got a tougher test than expected in the first round against McGill-Toolen, as they battled back in the fourth quarter to take the win. But the Jags bounced back and cruised past Russell County last week. Saraland has only played two games within single digits all year, as the Spartans have been utterly dominant. Saraland won the Class 6A state title in 2022 and finished as the runner-up last year. The Spartans may not have star wide receiver Ryan Williams anymore, as he’s at the University of Alabama, but quarterback KJ Lacey is still a force to be reckoned with.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between Spain Park and Saraland.

What’s next: The winner will get the winner between Hueytown and Pike Road in the Class 6A semifinals.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.