Pieces in place for another Bucs playoff run

The Hoover High School baseball team came within a single run of hoisting the 2021 Class 7A state championship trophy. The Buccaneers took Auburn to the brink in the state final series, nearly coming back to win the decisive third game.

A win would have given the Bucs the program’s fourth state title and first since 2017. Such a close loss and being so close to the ultimate goal would normally be the main driving force for a team entering the ensuing offseason. But Hoover head coach Adam Moseley insists the Bucs are not merely focused on that moment.

“It’s there; they think about it, but that’s not the focal point,” Moseley said. “The focus is trying to be better today than we were yesterday. They really come to work every day, trying to be better and whatever happens after that happens.”

There are several players returning that played big roles in that state championship series and comprise the core of a 2022 Hoover baseball team with the potential to make another deep run in the postseason.

“The guys work hard, and it’s a bunch of guys that have been around this thing for a while, and they know what to expect and how to work,” Moseley said.

Guys like Jack Campbell, Marcus Locklear, Brewer Smith, Colin Rengering and Tyler Wilson all pitched in big playoff moments for the Bucs last spring and are back to anchor the team’s pitching staff once again. Hoover has catchers Lucas Steele and Cade Carr back, along with middle infielder RJ Hamilton.

“You want to build teams up the middle, and that’s where we do have some strength,” Moseley said.

Hoover has 12 seniors this season, a mix of heavily experienced players with those that will get an opportunity to make a significant mark for the first time in their careers.

Campbell will headline the pitching staff, while Locklear — a Lawson State Community College signee — will pitch plenty of innings as well. Steele was an all-state catcher last year and has signed with Samford.

Luke McNeill is a Snead State signee and will play in the outfield, while Central Alabama Community College signee Conner Prothro will get time in the infield this year.

Andrew Batson and Hess Fridley will compete for time in the outfield. Kohl Jolley, Jon-Matthew Mattson and JD Shanlever will contribute innings on the mound as well. Carter Milliron will play some first base and designated hitter. Moseley also mentioned Dylan Gordon, who has been battling back from injury and illness to get back on the field.

Among the juniors, Carr, a Samford commit, can play many different positions on the diamond and Hamilton, a Vanderbilt commit, could play either shortstop or second base depending on the team’s needs. Wilson is committed to Auburn.

Moseley’s program has long emphasized pitching well and playing sound defense, and he believes both will be strong suits once again this season. Moseley also believes the Hoover offense can excel in multiple ways, whether through small ball or producing runs in bunches.

“The thing I hope this team can do is be a team that you have to beat and that they don’t beat themselves,” Moseley said. “When that flipped for us last year, that’s when we went on our run.”