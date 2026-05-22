PHOTOS: Jags fall to Hartselle in competitive state finals series

× 1 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park poses with their runner-up trophy after Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park pitcher Hudson Franks (24) pitches during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park outfielder Joe Cross (21) swings at the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle infielder/pitcher Asher Doepel (9) misses an overthrown ball against Spain Park catcher Jack Lutenbacher (19) during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park pitcher Hudson Franks (24) pitches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith watches from the 3rd base line during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Michael Johnson (8) celebrates a play with teammate pitcher Hudson Franks (24) during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith disagree with a reversed call during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle poses with their championship trophy after Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle players celebrate their championship win after Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith receives the runner-up trophy after Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle players celebrate their championship win at the end of Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Ryne Paquette (23) swings at the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Brody Smith (1) pitches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Brody Smith (1) pitches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Brody Smith (1) pitches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park head coach Will Smith is held back by his assistant coach after a call reversal during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park catcher Evan Taylor (6) and infielder/pitcher Mac Beverly (31) prematurely celebrate before a reversed call during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park catcher Evan Taylor (6) prematurely celebrates before a reversed call during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park outfielder/pitcher Brodie Bragg (18) makes an out at first base during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park outfielder/pitcher Brodie Bragg (18) dodges a pitch during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Ryne Paquette (23) throws an out at second base during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle infielder Braden Weathers (7) steals second base against Spain Park infielder/pitcher Rhys Jones (5) during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Michael Johnson (8) steals second base against Hartselle infielder/pitcher Asher Doepel (9) during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park infielder/pitcher Michael Johnson (8) swings at the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park catcher Evan Taylor (6) catches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park catcher Evan Taylor (6) catches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park pitcher Hudson Franks (24) pitches the ball during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 34 Expand David Leong The field in play during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 34 Expand David Leong Bat boy Miller Smith carries the bat during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park pitcher Hudson Franks (24) pitches during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 34 Expand David Leong Hartselle infielder Braden Weathers (7) tries to tag Spain Park outfielder/pitcher Brodie Bragg (18) during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 34 Expand David Leong A Spain Park assistant coach speaks with an official during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 34 Expand David Leong Spain Park players cheer for their teammates during Game 2 of the AHSAA Class 6A State Final between Spain Park and Hartselle at Rudy Abbott Field in Jacksonville, AL on Thrs, May 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

The Spain Park High School baseball team finished as the runner-up in Class 6A after falling to Hartselle in a pair of tightly contested one-run games Thursday and Friday.

A full recap of the final series will be posted in the coming days. Here are some photos from the second game of the series.