PHOTOS: 2022 Regions Tradition NCR Celebrity Pro-Am

Taylor Hicks, country music star and former American Idol winner, plays a harmonica before teeing off at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Major McLaughlin, 7, a patient at Children’s of Alabama, gives Alabama head football coach Nick Saban a card with his picture and story printed on it during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Jim Furyk, PGA Pro, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Aubie the Tiger, Auburn University mascot, poses in front of spectators during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Bo Jackson, former Auburn football star and MLB and NFL All-Star, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lucy Boney, 7, a patient at Children’s of Alabama, gives Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin a card with her picture and story printed on it during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Spectators make their way to the putting green on hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
John Daly, PGA Pro, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Spectators gather at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Greg McElroy, ESPN broadcaster and former University of Alabama quarterback, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Spectators gather at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Jim Furyk, PGA Pro, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Jim Furyk, PGA Pro, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Aubie the Tiger, Auburn University mascot, poses for a photo with Lucy Boney, 7, during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The 2022 Regions Tradition tournament is underway at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Aubie the Tiger, Auburn University mascot, poses during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Charles Barkley, former Auburn forward and NBA Hall of Famer, tees-off at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Bo Jackson, former Auburn football star and MLB and NFL All-Star, and Charles Barkley, former Auburn forward and NBA Hall of Famer, laugh after Barkley teed-off at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mike Weir, PGA Pro, tees off from hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Spectators gather at hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Lucy Boney, 7, a patient at Children’s of Alabama and Homewood resident, swings at a golf ball with Mark O’Meara’s driver during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the Regions Tradition tournament held at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The 2022 Regions Tradition teed off Wednesday with the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at Greystone Golf and Country Club.
The tournament continues through Sunday, May 15. Tee times for the tournament schedule can be found each day on the Regions Tradition website.