Offseason foundation propelling Jags softball

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Ella Ussery (21) pitches for the Jags in an area game against Chelsea at Spain Park High School in April 2023.

This season has the chance to be a special one for the Spain Park High School softball team.

Long regarded as one of the state’s top programs, the Jags will look to continue that tradition in 2024. Second-year head coach Allyson Ritenour believes the groundwork the team laid throughout the offseason will pay dividends on the field this spring.

“The offseason for us has been very productive,” Ritenour said. “We established a strong foundation and will continue to get stronger in all aspects of the game as the season progresses.”

Ritenour said the connection formed amongst the players is a strong one.

“There is so much joy and happiness when we all come together in the afternoons for practice,” she said. “One can feel the positive energy and love the girls have for each other on a daily basis. We are truly a family.”

The words Ritenour used to describe the Jags this year are competitive, hard-working, determined and focused.

“The upperclassmen have done an excellent job of leading their teammates this preseason, and I look forward to seeing everything this team will accomplish together,” she said.

Spain Park features five seniors this year in Maggie Daniel, Ella Ussery, Reagan Stewart, Caroline Charles and Ruth Cherry. Daniel has signed to play college ball at UCLA, while Ussery is headed to North Alabama.

“I expect all my seniors to be great leaders and teammates,” Ritenour said. “I want them to have fun this season playing the game they love.”

Daniel is a respected leader for the Jags, having been a lineup regular for four years. She holds teammates accountable and understands the game at a high level, in addition to being a talented catcher.

“Maggie is one of the most competitive players I have ever coached,” Ritenour said. “She thrives under pressure and has been a key player at Spain Park for many years.”

Ussery is back in her element in the pitching circle, after expanding her horizons and playing volleyball in the fall. The talent is evident in watching her pitch, but her coach also sees determination and toughness from one of her leaders.

“Ella is extremely tough and makes everyone around her better. She has a chance to make a huge impact this season,” Ritenour said.

Charles is a returning starter in the outfield, while Stewart has played several spots in her time at Spain Park. Cherry will be tasked with providing stability in the infield this season as well. Ritenour described all three as selfless in their various roles.

Charlee Bennett, Klara Thompson, Allie Whitaker and Teagan Huey are among the other lineup regulars back for another season. Ritenour also mentioned freshman pitcher Jaley Young, along with Tatum Lasseter and Hailey Nichols, as players that could step in and make an impact.

“This team has the potential to create an amazing story together as we continue to experience this season together,” Ritenour said.

Spain Park will certainly challenge itself with its regular season schedule, as everything leads up to Class 7A, Area 6 play against Oak Mountain, Chelsea and defending state champion Hewitt-Trussville. The Jags will face the likes of Thompson, Hoover, Springville and Tuscaloosa County in games, along with stout tournaments hosted by Central-Phenix City, Wetumpka, Spain Park, Gulf Shores and Hoover.