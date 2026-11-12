Four Bucs, Jags players named to North-South team

× Expand Shawn Bowles Hoover's quarterback Kaleb Freeman (7) during a game between Hewitt-Trussville High School and Hoover on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium. Photo by Shawn Bowles

Hoover and Spain Park high school will each send two players to the AHSAA North-South All-Star Classic next month.

Hoover quarterback Kaleb Freeman and defensive back Jordan Williams, along with Spain Park defensive end Jaylen Bates and linebacker Jonathan Roberto, were named to the North roster for the 68th edition of the game, the Alabama High School Athletic Association announced Thursday. The game will be played Friday, Dec. 11, at AmFirst Stadium at Jacksonville State University.

Freeman, listed at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, threw touchdown passes of 80 and 50 yards in Hoover’s 50-3 first-round playoff win over Bob Jones last week. Williams, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back, scored a rushing touchdown and intercepted a pass in that game.

Bates, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end, and Roberto, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound inside and outside linebacker, represent Spain Park.

Russellville’s Darrell Higgins will coach the North team, with Baker’s Eric Scott leading the South. Each roster has 37 players, and players from eight different classifications will take the field for the first time in the game’s history.

The game moved to Jacksonville this year because the AHSAA is hosting the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic in Mobile the following day. The South leads the all-time series 35-30-2, but the North won last year’s game 41-28 in Mobile.