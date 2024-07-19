Bucs, Jags compete in AHSAA All-Star Week

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett (16) tags the Daphne base runner out at second during the AHSAA state softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Spain Park’s Addy Soehn (6) takes the ball downfield guarded by Oak Mountain’s Kaylee Alexander (25) in an area match at Heardmont Park on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover's Salim London (5) shoots a layup guarded by Enterprise’s Tucker Wadsworth (23) during the boys Class 7A state championship game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The Bucs defeated Enterprise 59-34. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover's DeWayne Brown (55) shoots for 2-points in the second half of a boys Class 7A state semifinal game at Legacy Arena at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The Bucs defeated Central-Phenix City 57-49 to advance to the state championship game Saturday. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s Sydney Durban (4) passes the ball in a Class 7A state quarterfinal match against St. Paul’s at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The Bucs defeated St. Paul’s to advance to the semifinal match against Bob Jones. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s Jacob Lee hits the ball out of the bunker on hole 8 during the Class 7A boys golf tournament at the Riverchase Country Club on Monday, April 25, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its annual All-Star week in Montgomery this past week, July 15-19.

The week is an opportunity for coaches and athletic administrators around the state to congregate for clinics, banquets and other events. Rising seniors were selected to play in all-star games in each sport.

Here is a look at how the Hoover and Spain Park high school athletes selected fared in their all-star opportunities. Each of the athletes played on the North teams, competing against South all-stars.

Keat Litton of Spain Park was the administrative coach for the North boys and girls golf teams.

Spain Park’s Carmen Britt paired with Oneonta’s Savannah Sandlin to defeat the duo of Rayla Pierce of Gulf Shores and Lyndee Davis of Smiths Station 11.5-6.5. The North team won the competition 51-39.

Spain Park’s Addie Soehn scored two unassisted goals in the first half of that game.

Spain Park’s Charlee Bennett played for the North softball team, driving in two runs of the second game of the doubleheader.

Spain Park’s Alexa Benda finished with three kills in the North volleyball team’s 3-2 win.

Hoover’s DeWayne Brown and Salim London were selected to be on the North boys basketball team.

Hoover’s Jacob Lee played a golf match play contest by himself and defeated the duo of American Christian’s Mac Moorer and Montgomery Academy’s Thomas Moorer 10-8. The North team won the competition 39-33.

Hoover’s Sydney Durban totaled 16 digs in the five-set win for the North volleyball team.