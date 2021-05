Next level

▶ Sport: Wrestling▶ College/University: Life University

Hoover High School held a spring signing ceremony April 14, recognizing nine student-athletes for signing to extend their athletic and academic careers at the college level. Photos by Erin Nelson.

Ashton Hawkins

▶ Sport: Baseball

▶ College/University: Lawson State Community College

Ty Truett

▶ Sport: Baseball

▶ College/University: Birmingham- Southern College

Jada Knight

▶ Sport:

Basketball

▶ College/University: Butler Community College

Chip Culpepper

▶ Sport: Basketball

▶ College/University: Tuskegee University

Mac Spiller

▶ Sport: Bowling

▶ College/University: Spring Hill College

Spencer Bourn

▶ Sport: Tennis

▶ College/University: Belhaven University

Ainsley Staie

▶ Sport: Track and field

▶ College/University: UAB

Cori Shipman

▶ Sport: Volleyball

▶ College/University: Xavier University of Louisiana

Jacob Johnson

▶ Sport: Wrestling

▶ College/University: Life University