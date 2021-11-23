New-look Jags seek to improve each day

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Spain Park’s Colin Turner (25) shoots a layup during the AHSAA Class 7A boys Northeast Regional final against Huntsville at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Feb. 24.

The Spain Park High School boys basketball program put together one of its best seasons in program history last year, reaching the state final four and coming just shy of an appearance in the state championship game.

If the Jaguars have intentions of replicating that kind of success once again this season, they will have to do so in a slightly different fashion after losing eight seniors to graduation.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are going to have to fill roles and figure it out, but there’s a lot of opportunities for guys to grab spots,” Spain Park head coach Chris Laatsch said.

Two guys who aren’t young, though, are Colin Turner and Josh Harrington, who will be third-year starters and were key components to the Jags’ success each of the last two seasons. Laatsch is leaning heavily on both of them for a high level of on-court production and off-court guidance.

“They’ve been in a lot of battles and experienced a lot of things,” Laatsch said. “They’re great leaders and hard workers and bought into what we’re doing, so they’ll do their part in trying to carry the mail as much as they have to, but also leading and helping the guys fill their roles.”

Turner, who recently signed with the University of North Georgia, has continued to elevate his game. The 6-foot-9 forward has worked on expanding his range and getting stronger.

“He’s really developing into an all-around player instead of just a back-to-the-basket guy,” Laatsch said.

Harrington’s capabilities as a point guard and shooter will allow the Jags to play a similar brand of offense this year.

“We’ll still be versatile and play with a lot of pace on the offensive end, in transition and half court, and keep the ball moving quick and keep pressure on the defense,” Laatsch said.

Zach Gray and Pierson Cole are the only two other players returning that played a good bit for the varsity team a year ago. Laatsch is counting on Gray to have a great season, citing his talent handling the ball and his improvement on the defensive end.

Sam Wright and Chase James are two others facing an opportunity to take hold of a significant role for the Jags.

Ben Corley, Chantz Pickett, Solomon Robinson, Hunter Davis and Andrew Nails give the Jags eight seniors in the program. Chad

Pickett, Evan Houser and Hunter Herritt are juniors. Korbin Long, Alex Williams and Braylon Bernard are sophomores.

One of the reasons Spain Park was so successful last year was the team’s unity and collective hatred for losing. Laatsch believes this team can accomplish great things if it can establish those traits again.

“This group’s got some talented kids, but we’ve got to develop the oneness and the competitiveness and those things,” Laatsch said. “We’re going to have learn and grow into it. This team can be good enough to make some type of run.”

Spain Park’s non-area schedule includes Oak Mountain, Clay-Chalkville, Hoover, Homewood, Ramsay and McAdory. The Jags also host the Jag Classic and head to Florida for another tournament before diving into Area 6 play against Vestavia Hills, Hewitt-Trussville and Gadsden City.

“They’ll do what they’ve been doing all spring and summer, and that’s get better every day,” Laatsch said. “If they do that, we’ll see how good that is by the end.”