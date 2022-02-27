New-look Jags ready for 2022

× Expand Photos by Kyle Parmley. Spain Park’s Emma Jolley (22) bats during a game against Pike Road on Feb. 18, 2021, at Spain Park High School.

The 2022 season seems to mark the beginning of a new era of Spain Park High School softball.

The preseason conversation for each of the last five years has centered around all-around star Annabelle Widra, who led the Jaguars to great heights over her six years as a pitcher and shortstop.

She was one of three productive and meaningful seniors to graduate last year and is one of two starting on opening day for Big Ten teams. Widra got the nod at second base for the University of Michigan. and outfielder Lydia Coleman was in Penn State’s lineup for the first game of the Division I season Feb. 11.

Chloe Brittain, a slugging first baseman, also graduated last spring.

The Jags will have a bit of a different look this year, but they still have several pieces that will make up a highly competitive team.

“We have a lot of veterans and lot of young players that we’re very excited to see,” Spain Park head coach CJ Urse Hawkins said. “There’s going to be a lot of opportunities to see some kids step up. We’ve got a strong core group of girls, and we expect great things from our pitching staff and from the lineup.”

The Spain Park pitching staff has a few players looking to step up into big roles. Ella Reed, a junior, will anchor the staff after putting together consecutive strong seasons as the team’s second pitcher.

Seniors Caroline Whisenhunt — who transferred from Hoover — and Katherine Brown will also provide quality innings for the Jags.

Whisenhunt and Brown are two of Spain Park’s five seniors this season, and all five will be relied upon to make significant contributions. When not pitching, Whisenhunt will play a corner infield spot and be a power bat in the middle of the order.

Emma Jolley is primarily an outfielder and recently signed with Birmingham-Southern College to continue her playing career. Her twin sister, Morgan Jolley, will likely start at first base and be a big part of the team. Kyndal Heaton is a third baseman with the ability to play just about anywhere on the field.

Juniors Katie Flannery (an Oregon commit), Reed and Blakley Watts are all back, and each played a big part in last year’s success. Flannery will likely play shortstop, while Watts is an experienced outfielder as well.

In the sophomore class, Emma Hawkins has quickly become an integral part of the team, playing in the outfield and getting on base at a high clip. Maggie Daniel is back as the team’s starting catcher and is one of the top catchers in the entire area. Reagan Stewart pitches and can play first base.

Charlee Bennett got called up to the varsity team last spring and played a big role, including hitting a clutch home run in the postseason. Although just a freshman, she could carve out a role on this year’s team.

There are several others that could get called up to the varsity team throughout the season, while Urse Hawkins is bullish on the potential of the Berry Middle School team.

The Jags compete in Class 7A, Area 6, with defending state champion Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain. Spain Park will look to be one of the top two teams in the area tournament to advance to regionals and potentially further.