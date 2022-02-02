Bucs, Jags recognize student-athletes on National Signing Day

1 of 50
Spain Park High School honored 12 student athletes as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover High School honored 25 student athletes as they signed their National Letters of Intent to play college sports during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mackenzie Culpepper signs her National Letter of Intent to participate in track and field at Vanderbilt University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Michael Glick signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Bevill State Community College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Paige Ingersoll signs her National Letter of Intent to play beach volleyball at the University of Louisiana Monroe during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Emma Jolley signs her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the Birmingham Southern College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Haley Lockhart signs her National Letter of Intent to play golf at the Huntingdon College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
William Moulton signs his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at the Sacred Heart University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Audrey Rothman signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the Florida State University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Sydney Soehn signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at the Wofford College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Carsyn Tinney signs her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at the University of Montevallo during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Taylor Trible signs her National Letter of Intent to play golf at the University of Southern Mississippi during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Colin Turner signs his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of North Georgia during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Sam Wasko signs his National Letter of Intent to play tennis at the Oglethorpe University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Marcus Locklear signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Lawson State, Luck McNeill signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Snead State, Conner Prothro signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Central Alabama Community College, and Lucas Steele signs his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Samford University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Carter Ellis signs his National Letter of Intent to participate in track and field at Samford University and Charles Morris signs his National Letter of Intent to participate in track and field at the the University of North Alabama during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Taylor Coleman, Ryan Harris and Noah Small sign their National Letters of Intent to play golf at the Spalding University, Birmingham Southern College and Central Alabama Community College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Alex Egorshin signs his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at the University of Montevallo during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Jessica Johnson signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Jacksonville State University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Campbell Hecklinski, left, and Bailee Tramell sign their National Letters of Intent to play softball at Central Alabama Community College during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Hoover volleyball head coach Chris Camper speaks about Rya McKinnon’s career at Hoover High School as McKinnon signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Howard University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Rya McKinnon signs her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Howard University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Durrell Fuqua, the football recruiting coordinator for the Bucs, speaks as members of the 2021-22 football team sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Markus Clark, Jacob Finley and Terrell Jones sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Evan Reeder, Ashton Taylor, Paul Thompson, and Corey Warren sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Markus Clark, Jacob Finley, Terrell Jones, and Cai Mayowa sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Terrell Jones, Cai Mayowa and Evan Reeder sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Ashton Taylor, Paul Thompson, Corey Warren, and Jordan Washington sign their National Letters of Intent to play football at their prospective colleges and universities during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
Paul Thompson speaks with the media after signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Auburn University during the National Signing Day ceremony at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
HOOVER -- On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, senior student-athletes at Hoover and Spain Park high schools were honored in ceremonies.
This year, Hoover and Spain Park had nearly 40 students total sign to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
Hoover
Girls basketball
Aniya Hubbard, Florida Atlantic University
Baseball
Marcus Locklear, Lawson State Community College
Luke McNeill, Snead State Community College
Conner Prothro, Central Alabama Community College
Lucas Steele, Samford University
Cross-country
Charles Morris, University of North Alabama
Football
Markus Clark, Appalachian State University
Jacob Finley, Northern Illinois University
Terrell Jones, University of Virginia
Cai Mayowa, Jacksonville State University
Evan Reeder, Rhodes College
Ashton Taylor, Tennessee Tech University
Paul Thompson, Auburn University
Corey Warren, Coastal Carolina University
Jordan Washington, University of Pikeville
Boys golf
Taylor Coleman, Spalding University
Ryan Harris, Birmingham-Southern College
Noah Small, Central Alabama Community College
Lacrosse
Alex Egorshin, University of Montevallo
Girls soccer
Jessica Johnson, Jacksonville State University
Softball
Campbell Hecklinski, Central Alabama Community College
Bailee Tramell, Central Alabama Community College
Track and field
Carter Ellis, Samford University
Kirsten Leonard, Anderson University
Volleyball
Rya McKinnon, Howard University
Spain Park
Track and field
Mackenzie Culpepper, Vanderbilt University
Baseball
Michael Glick, Bevill State Community College
Beach volleyball
Paige Ingersoll, University of Louisiana Monroe
Softball
Emma Jolley, Birmingham-Southern College
Girls golf
Haley Lockhart, Huntingdon College
Taylor Trible, University of Southern Mississippi
Boys lacrosse
William Moulton, Sacred Heart University
Volleyball
Audrey Rothman, Florida State University
Girls soccer
Sydney Soehn, Wofford College
Girls lacrosse
Carsyn Tinney, University of Montevallo
Boys basketball
Colin Turner, University of North Georgia
Boys tennis
Sam Wasko, Oglethorpe University
