Bucs, Jags recognize student-athletes on National Signing Day

HOOVER -- On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, senior student-athletes at Hoover and Spain Park high schools were honored in ceremonies.

This year, Hoover and Spain Park had nearly 40 students total sign to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.

Hoover

Girls basketball

Aniya Hubbard, Florida Atlantic University

Baseball

Marcus Locklear, Lawson State Community College

Luke McNeill, Snead State Community College

Conner Prothro, Central Alabama Community College

Lucas Steele, Samford University

Cross-country

Charles Morris, University of North Alabama

Football

Markus Clark, Appalachian State University

Jacob Finley, Northern Illinois University

Terrell Jones, University of Virginia

Cai Mayowa, Jacksonville State University

Evan Reeder, Rhodes College

Ashton Taylor, Tennessee Tech University

Paul Thompson, Auburn University

Corey Warren, Coastal Carolina University

Jordan Washington, University of Pikeville

Boys golf

Taylor Coleman, Spalding University

Ryan Harris, Birmingham-Southern College

Noah Small, Central Alabama Community College

Lacrosse

Alex Egorshin, University of Montevallo

Girls soccer

Jessica Johnson, Jacksonville State University

Softball

Campbell Hecklinski, Central Alabama Community College

Bailee Tramell, Central Alabama Community College

Track and field

Carter Ellis, Samford University

Kirsten Leonard, Anderson University

Volleyball

Rya McKinnon, Howard University

Spain Park

Track and field

Mackenzie Culpepper, Vanderbilt University

Baseball

Michael Glick, Bevill State Community College

Beach volleyball

Paige Ingersoll, University of Louisiana Monroe

Softball

Emma Jolley, Birmingham-Southern College

Girls golf

Haley Lockhart, Huntingdon College

Taylor Trible, University of Southern Mississippi

Boys lacrosse

William Moulton, Sacred Heart University

Volleyball

Audrey Rothman, Florida State University

Girls soccer

Sydney Soehn, Wofford College

Girls lacrosse

Carsyn Tinney, University of Montevallo

Boys basketball

Colin Turner, University of North Georgia

Boys tennis

Sam Wasko, Oglethorpe University

