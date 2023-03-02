More than 80 high school baseball teams at Hoover Met for Perfect Game Showdown

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Jackman Hoover High School's Will Lawrence takes a turn at bat in a game against Sandy Creek, Georgia, in the Perfect Game High School and Academy Showdown at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Perfect Game USA on Thursday started its 2023 Perfect Game High School and Academy Showdown at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, featuring at least 86 high school boys baseball teams.

The tournament, which continues through Sunday, is one of the most dynamic events put on by Perfect Game, a national baseball program that recognizes and provides exposure for talented players and teams, said Korey Hall, a regional tournament director for the organization.

“It allows athletes and their teammates to participate in one of high school baseball's most competitive environments,” Hall said in a news release. “There will certainly be no shortage of scouts, so future top draft picks and upcoming state championship contenders will receive their utmost attention.”

Shannon Ealy, general manager for the Hoover Met Complex, said it has been a pleasure working with the Perfect Game organization, and Sports Facilities Management, which manages the Hoover Met Complex, is excited to extend its partnership with Perfect Game for three more years.

“It’s awe-inspiring to see the talent competing and how many fans their tournament brings to the city of Hoover!” Ealy said.

Hoover is a regional hub for Perfect Game and in the last fiscal year hosted 29 Perfect Game tournaments that drew more than 1,200 teams over 81 days, resulting in a $28 million economic impact, Ealy said.

Admission to this weekend’s tournament is $10 a day at the gate. For more information, visit perfectgame.org.