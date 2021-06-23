Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills athletic director takes job with AHSAA

× Expand Vestavia Hills Athletic Director Jeff Segars is leaving the school system to take a job with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

After nearly 30 years on the staff at Vestavia Hills High School, athletic director Jeff Segars is saying goodbye.

Segars will be joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association executive staff as an assistant director on June 28, according to a Wednesday news release from the AHSAA, which included news about several other AHSAA moves.

New AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs said he is “thrilled” to announce the addition of Segars.

“His leadership as athletic director at Vestavia Hills is well documented,” Briggs said. “His tremendous knowledge concerning education-based athletics, his leadership skills and his strong technology background will make him an exceptional addition to our AHSAA Executive Staff.”

Segars, a 1986 graduate of Vestavia Hills High School, has served as a teacher, coach and administrator at his alma mater. He served as assistant athletic director to legendary head football coach Buddy Anderson prior to his promotion to athletic director.

“I am now looking forward to this new challenge and the chance to grow,” Segars said. “The AHSAA is such an outstanding organization, and I have much respect for Mr. Briggs, the AHSAA staff and for Mr. Savarese. I want to contribute in any way I can.”Segars said in the release he learned from the best that the students are what are most important“I can’t say enough about my time at Vestavia Hills,” said Segars, who also served as an assistant football and wrestling coach during his 28 years on the VHHS staff. “Look at how many of our coaches are now in the Hall of Fame. It was an incredible staff put together many years ago by Coach Anderson and Coach Mutt Reynolds. Buddy Anderson has been very important to me. He raised me. Myself and a bunch of other men would not be who we are without men such as Buddy Anderson. He taught me to put the kids first.”