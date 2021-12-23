Meredith, Milliron play Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover quarterback Bennett Meredith (3) carries the ball during the Class 7A semifinals of the AHSAA playoffs at the Hoover Met on Nov. 19.

Bennett Meredith and Carter Milliron, two Hoover High School senior football players, recently played in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

The game pits teams from Alabama and Mississippi against each other, with rosters consisting of many of the top players from each state who recently completed their high school careers. Many of the players in the game are set to play college football in the future.

The 6-foot-3 Meredith started at quarterback for Hoover this year and sparked the Buccaneers’ offense to a strong season. In 13 games, Meredith completed 178-of-287 passes for 2,582 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also scored four rushing touchdowns on the year. Meredith played his sophomore and junior years at Spain Park and put up big numbers for the Jags as well.

Meredith recently backed off his commitment to Northwestern University and has reopened his recruitment. He is rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports.

Milliron ranks as one of the top long snappers in the country by Rubio Long Snapping, coming in as the No. 11 prospect in his class. He is rated as a 5-star on a 6-star scale by Rubio, which means he is seen as a player capable of starting on a Division I team immediately. He was flawless this season, executing on every snap of punts, field goals and extra points for Hoover this season.

In the game, played on Dec. 11 at the University of Southern Miss, Meredith completed 4-of-9 passes for 47 yards

Hoover finished the 2021 season with a 12-1 record, falling to Thompson in the Class 7A semifinals for the fourth straight year.